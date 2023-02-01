Read full article on original website
Demand for Flexible B2B Payments Fuels EU BNPL Growth
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are fueling the uptake of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Europe. While the explosion of the BNPL concept has primarily centered on the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector, in recent years, BNPL for business has been gaining traction, buoyed by increasing funding rounds and partnerships. In Europe, for...
Auto Repair Software Developer Xolvis Integrates Open Banking Payments With Volt
Xolvis has teamed with Volt to integrate open banking payments into its platform. The Munich-based software developer announced in a Thursday (Feb. 2) blog post that it will enable open banking payments for its customers in Europe thanks to the partnership with Volt, a London-based FinTech that specializes in real-time, account-to-account payments.
ACI Expands; Says It Covers Third of Countries Offering Real-Time Payments
Software firm ACI Worldwide says it is expanding amid a global boom in real-time payments. The expansion means ACI now covers about a third of the world’s countries that offer real-time payments services, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1). “ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time...
Sightline Payments Partners With Visa on Casino Resort Payment Solutions
Sightline Payments is deploying Visa-branded Play+ cards to expand omnichannel payment solutions for casino resorts. This combination will bring together Sightline Payments’ Play+ accounts for the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market and Visa’s tokenization efforts in order to enable customers to use digital payments instead of carrying cash at casino resorts, Sightline Payments said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Asian Development Bank: $2 Trillion Financing Gap Is Holding Back Trade
A “huge financing gap,” estimated at $2 trillion globally, is holding back international trade. Steven Beck, head of trade and supply chain finance program at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), told ANC that figure is up from $1.7 trillion years ago. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), especially those...
Dole, Food Producers Turn to Asset Sales Amid Ongoing Grocery Inflation
This week in grocery, food giants sell off major divisions and grocers take on QSRs. As food costs rise, some of the largest producers are selling off significant chunks of their business. For instance, agricultural giant Dole announced in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release the sale of its fresh vegetables division to Fresh Express, a subsidiary of competitor Chiquita.
Toggle Market Expands Its B2B BNPL Solution to Rwanda
Toggle Market has expanded its B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution to Rwanda. The Toggle Finance product was already available across Europe, the Middle East and in four other African countries: Congo, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, Toggle Market said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We are...
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
Triple Whale Lands $25M to Help Shopify Merchants
ECommerce data platform Triple Whale has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. The round, led by NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify, will let the Ohio company expand to larger brands, and invest in automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Triple Whale said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release.
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Mastercard Teams With Ayoconnect to Help Unbanked Indonesians
Mastercard is working with open finance platform Ayoconnect to bolster financial inclusion in Indonesia. “With open banking, the unbanked population in Indonesia will have access to various financial products, moreover, consumers can be responsible and aware of their digital financial footprint to fully understand their financial position and spending habits to monthly payments,” Ayoconnect announced on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 31).
Fintiv and Geoswift Partner on Digital Remittances to Asia
Fintiv and Geoswift have partnered on enabling cross-border remittance payments into Asia. The collaboration — which brings together Fintiv’s mobile commerce platform and Geoswift’s payment technology and Asian cross-border payments expertise — will allow the remittances to be made through Fintiv’s mobile wallets, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
Follow the Consumer for Payments Innovation, Says Bank of America’s Innovation Chief
Consumer behavior will continue to drive payments innovation, says Alexandra Johnson, head of bank Innovation at Bank of America, in the PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The unexpected and unpredictable are becoming more common than we previously thought normal. We head into another “unprecedented” year where...
Small Businesses Looking to Do More With Less Turn to Payables Automation
In today’s softening economic environment, businesses need to focus on controlling what they can. That’s according to René Lacerte, BILL CEO and founder, who said Thursday (Feb. 2) during his company’s first quarter earnings call that demand for digitizing back-office operations is only growing for those small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to navigate the economic uncertainties inherent to today’s macro and Main Street environments.
Inflation Fuels Housing Crisis 2.0 as Home Ownership and Rentals Test Affordability
Inflation’s impact on the affordability of housing is putting the American dream of home ownership further out of reach for more consumers, with even renting now outpacing the financial realities of more people. PYMNTS has assiduously tracked the effects of inflation from the start of the current economic crisis,...
Subprime Delinquencies Show Pressures of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Life
Rising delinquencies among subprime and near-prime borrowers reveal the strain of living paycheck to paycheck. In a spate of earnings reports these past few weeks, various lenders — banks and digital platforms among them — have spotlighted the fact that delinquencies and charge-offs are ramping back up, off pandemic lows, rapidly. And though many of these companies state that their lending portfolios’ metrics are manageable, and indeed are normalizing, the trends bear watching.
SendFriend Buys DigiPli to Boost Sanctions Screening and AML Controls
B2B FinTech company SendFriend has acquired U.S. compliance provider DigiPli. The move will combine DigiPli’s anti-money laundering (AML) model with SendFriend’s cross-border payments solution for financial institutions (FIs) needing access to the U.S. market, SendFriend said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. With this combination, SendFriend will...
FLEETCOR Acquires Cloud-Based EV Charging Software Platform Mina
FLEETCOR has acquired cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform Mina. The global business payments and spend management company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the purchase gives it a solution for commercial fleets in the United Kingdom that captures, calculates and pays for at-home charging of business-use vehicles.
