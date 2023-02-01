BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept, dropped their building on-site and donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. “With each new 7 Brew location, our goal is to make people’s days through great drinks and a great atmosphere, and we are thrilled to bring this energy to Bowling Green,” said Ralph Cole, owner of 7 Brew Bowling Green said in a press release. “Being involved in the communities we’re a part of is something that’s important to our brand, and we are proud to support the impact that Stuff the Bus is making in Southern Kentucky.”

