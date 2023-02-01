ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Bowling competition raises money for Junior Achievement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can not spell Bowling Green without bowling!. This morning at Southern Lanes, community members gathered to raise money for the non-profit organization, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky teaches entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career and work readiness to...
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
BG Parks and Recreation ‘Sweethearts Challenge’ to begin Feb 9

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be kicking off its annual Sweethearts Challenge during Valentine’s Day weekend. “This is our 3rd annual Sweethearts Challenge,” Jeff Jordan with Bowling green Parks and Rec said, “We started it three years ago during the pandemic, so we wanted to be creative during this time of being out in the community, giving our community something to do, be involved.”
City of Bowling Green proposes increased occupational tax

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has proposed an occupational tax increase of 0.15 percent with the goal of building a stronger foundation for the future of the city. The occupational tax makes up roughly 70 percent of the city’s revenue and currently sits at 1.85...
Planning organization to hold public meeting on Smallhouse Road study

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green and Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a study on Smallhouse Road from Campbell Lane to Three Springs Road. The study is considering safety, capacity, access, and bicycle and pedestrian needs to determine future short-term and longterm solutions. A public information...
T.J. Samson women’s conference registration now open

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. Presented in partnership with the Glasgow BPW, this year’s conference will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will...
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School

RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
Drive-thru coffee brand, 7 Brew, donates $2,000 to Stuff the Bus Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept, dropped their building on-site and donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. “With each new 7 Brew location, our goal is to make people’s days through great drinks and a great atmosphere, and we are thrilled to bring this energy to Bowling Green,” said Ralph Cole, owner of 7 Brew Bowling Green said in a press release. “Being involved in the communities we’re a part of is something that’s important to our brand, and we are proud to support the impact that Stuff the Bus is making in Southern Kentucky.”
Allen County and Scottsville Police welcome two new K-9 officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department will each welcome a new K-9 officer to their departments. The two new dogs, named Sully and Nova, are currently enrolled in a 10-week training course through OnPoint K9 Academy. Both dogs are Belgian Malinois, a working breed originally bred to be herding dogs that have created a name for themselves as the preferred breed for military and law enforcement.
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County. Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Police said that Michael Baker,...
WKU retires WKU Legend Dwight Smith’s jersey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During halftime of WKU’s 74-69 win over UTEP, Western Kentucky retired the no. 35 jersey of late great Dwight Smith. His sister and two brothers were there to do the revealing of the banner and were presented with a plaque from WKU president Tim Caboni.
Davyon Barber signs NLI to play football at Georgetown College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Purples football senior Davyon Barber signed his Letter of Intent to further his academic and athletic career to play defensive lineman at Georgetown College, Wednesday morning. Barber was a part of seven Bowling Green student athletes who signed their name on the dotted line to...
