NJPW announces departure of Kota Ibushi

Ibushi held nearly every major title in NJPW during his tenure.

NJPW

On the same day Kota Ibushi was announced as making his GCW debut in March , NJPW issued a statement announcing his departure from the company.

From the statement:

"With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours."

Shortly after, Ibushi posted the following on Twitter:

Via Google Translate:

"There were various conflicts, but thank you to New Japan Pro-Wrestling I chose the position of being free to renew my contract. Thank you for your long and condensed period. thank you From now on, I hope you will watch over my path! I don't know what will happen"

Ibushi will work both GCW Bloodsport and GCW Spring Break 7 during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old hasn't wrestled since dislocating his right shoulder in the 2021 G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada. What followed was a disintegration of his relationship with NJPW after Ibushi went public with claims he was being pressured into returning early and that was he accused of trying to get out of his contract.

NJPW eventually held a press conference to apologize to Ibushi and explain their side of the situation. The manner in which they did caused Ibushi to correct them publicly after they said his mother's suicide attempt caused him mental duress, resulting in a follow-up clarification.

NJPW later reduced the pay for Ibushi and two officials by 10% for three months over the incident, and Ibushi remained under contract through today.

Ibushi debuted for NJPW in 2004 and held the IWGP World title, IWGP Heavyweight title, IWGP Intercontinental title two times, IWGP Junior Heavyweight title three times, IWGP Tag Team titles, and IWGP Junior Tag Team titles during his time there.