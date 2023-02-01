ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Trail Fire & Rescue responded to five vehicle crashes in one hour

By Michelle Wenz
 4 days ago
One day, one hour, and five vehicle crashes — the South Trail Fire & Rescue district were on scene for each one.

Each vehicle crash had moderate to heavy damage and thankfully no life-threatening injuries.

The photos pictured are from one of the crashes off of Metro Parkway and Topaz Ct.

The five crashes are as followed:

  • 4:39pm - three vehicle crash at Topaz Ct and Metro Pkwy.
  • 4:42pm - US 41 and Daniels Pkwy
  • 5:00pm - Daniels Pkwy and Pine Villa Lane
  • 5:12pm - Metro Pkwy north of Crystal drive
  • 5:40 pm - US 41 and Crystal Drive

