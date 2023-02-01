ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin teams up with AHA in support of CPR awareness

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
In a Tuesday evening tweet, Damar Hamlin announced a new "#3forHeart CPR challenge," in a collaboration with the American Heart Association that helps bring awareness to the importance of CPR training.

The challenge consists of three steps:

  1. Learn CPR.
  2. Give. (Donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR education and training, and other lifesaving programs and scientific research.)
  3. Share the challenge with three friends by tagging them with the #3forHeart hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.

In his tweet, Hamlin challenged NFL quarterback Tom Brady, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and NBA player LeBron James.

You can learn more about the #3forHeart CPR challenge, here .

