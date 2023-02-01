ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ashton Kutcher Never Wanted to Reveal His Vasculitis Diagnosis

Ashton Kutcher has been famous for... well, what seems like forever. Throughout his Hollywood tenure, the actor has been open about his personal life, but one thing he rarely speaks about is his health. In an exclusive interview with Esquire, for our first digital cover, the 44-year-old actor opened up about a harrowing medical scare that was revealed on national television—allegedly without his permission.

