Mandan, ND

Family of Mandan couple discusses how they are doing after the tragedy

By Christina Randall
 4 days ago

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Kevin Cuba, who lives in Lincoln, North Dakota, is the son of Susan Hawks and the stepson of Lei Hawks.

Susan, who received burns on over 80% of her body, was fighting for her life at St. Paul Burn Center in Minnesota.

“She went through a lot of surgeries and the first surgery the doctor told me she was doing good,” said Kevin.

Unfortunately, Kevin’s mom started to go downhill and after multiple surgeries, she succumbed to her injuries Saturday.

“When she did that we jumped in the car and went right to Minnesota,” said Kevin.

According to Mary, Kevin’s wife, the doctors say she had many strokes due to everything her body was going through.

One of two people injured in a Mandan house explosion January 18 has died

“The doctors brought us aside, took us away from the girls, and told us she had passed,” said Mary.

Levi Hawks is still recovering at St. Paul.

“He is doing fine, he is healing pretty good. He is just heartbroken,” said Mary.

Kevin says the couple were together since 1995 and were inseparable. Because Levi is still recovering, he won’t be able to make it to the funeral.

Both Kevin and Mary say this has been devastating for the whole family and that only time will be able to heal their wounds.

But faith has helped them remain strong. In fact, a cross made out of dried palms, which was special to Susan, was found at the home and survived the fire.

Something the family says is a miracle since nothing else survived. This reminded the family of the importance of faith for their family and Susan now and forever.

KX News

