Teen Arrested After Entering Texas School Following Shooting

(AP) — Authorities say a teenager who had been involved in a shooting with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday the teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit. Late Thursday morning, one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer at an apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested there, but a third fled to the nearby high school. Authorities say the suspect was found inside the school’s auditorium, which had about 100 students. No injuries inside the school were reported.
KDVR.com

Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified

The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
KDVR.com

Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase

A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
KHOU

HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting

HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
The Denver Gazette

Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight

Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver. 
KDVR.com

Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies

A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some...
