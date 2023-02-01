Read full article on original website
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found
DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
KMOV
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
Homicide detectives investigating after toddler, man found dead
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a toddler was found dead and a man was found fatally shot. Police were called to an apartment on the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 6:50 Thursday evening for a report of a shooting in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
77-year-old dementia patient freezes to death after wandering out of nursing home at 2 a.m.
Kathleen Kinkel’s body was found outside the Aspen Creek nursing home on Tuesday morning — a day that reached a high of 22 degrees. Her niece told KMOX that someone should’ve noticed she was missing right away. Instead, it took around six hours.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
St. Louis man faces charges for fatal July carjacking
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already charged with a carjacking in August was indicted Wednesday on charges in connection to a fatal July carjacking in St. Louis County. The indictment alleges Loyse Dozier, 20, fired a gun during the deadly carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10 at a market in the 300 block of Chambers Road in Riverview, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming's office.
KMOV
Human remains identified after October discovery in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
Police: St. Louis mom turns in 13-year-old son for suspected carjacking pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, a 13-year-old boy had a court hearing after being accused of pointing a gun at a pastor's face and stealing his car in south St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it was the teenager's mother who turned him in. This is after...
Carjacking suspect arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
KMOV
Man with outstanding warrants in custody after refusing to leave home near Hillsboro, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man with outstanding warrants for domestic abuse barricaded himself in a residence near Hillsboro, Missouri, Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities had the man in custody after 4 p.m. after he surrendered himself. The sheriff’s office got a tip around noon that...
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
Man arrested for stealing $200K worth of construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
After Soulard shooting, city officials say fighting crime takes a community
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers were shot in Soulard Thursday night, and now city officials say our city needs more to prevent guns on our streets. “This is not a battle with a victory line in place," said Jared Boyd, chief of staff to...
Man fatally struck by vehicle Thursday night in Overland
OVERLAND, Mo. — A St. Louis man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in Overland. The man was struck shortly after 9 p.m. while walking north across Midland Boulevard from Goodale Avenue, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. He was pronounced dead at...
mymoinfo.com
Standoff with sheriff’s deputies ends peacefully in Jefferson County
38-year-old Andrew Conaway of Hillsboro. (Jefferson County) A standoff between a wanted man and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon with the suspect being taken into custody. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says deputies received a...
wdml.com
ISP: Washington County hit-and-run driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Illinois State Police have released some details surrounding a Sunday incident on Interstate 64 in Washington County. According to ISP, troopers responded around 12:26 p.m. Sunday to a traffic crash near milepost 48 on I-64 in Washington County involving a possible Hit and Run. ISP...
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
5 On Your Side
