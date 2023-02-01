Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Yankel And Leah – Chapter 8
Yankel asked again, “Would you like some dessert, Leah?” He startled a bit as he said her name, as if in doing so, he’d crossed a boundary. “I could go either way, but I wouldn’t mind having some tea.”. “Tea is a good idea,” he decided....
The Jewish Press
A Final Chesed
I write these words the week of my dear father’s yahrzeit. Despite the passage of time, the hurt of loss remains. I am left with memories of love and kindness, boundless faith and emunah that can never be taken away. We wonder sometimes. After all the hours I’ve spent...
The Jewish Press
Dear Dr. Yael
I have a very difficult friend that is emotionally dependent on me. I am, Baruch Hashem, married, with children and grandchildren. My friend, who was married, lost her husband recently, and she has one child who is devoted to her. That child has a large family, and my friend has a lot of nachas from that child and her married grandchildren. She has been my friend for years; however she is very critical and difficult. My husband does not like this friend and will sometimes tell me to distance myself from her. I am reluctant to abandon her since I am her only close friend. I try to be positive with this friend. Her daughter is a very special person, and is very grateful to me for being her friend. I have many friends, so I do not let her negative attitude affect me most of the time. I know that being friends with her is important, but this negativity is starting to weigh me down at times. Do you have any ideas of how to deal with this difficult friend?
The Jewish Press
Bar Kappara’s ‘Off-Color’ Jokes
The Talmud relates several stories about the rather unusual relationship of R. Yehudah HaNassi (Rebbe) and his student and friend, Bar Kappara. Though the latter was mostly known for his sharpness of mind, the Talmud also showcases the sharpness of his personality and speech. At some point, this understandably led...
The Jewish Press
All Glory To Hashem
This Shabbat is known as “Shabbat Shira,” the Shabbat of Song, because in the parsha, Beshalach, we read of the splitting of the Yam Suf and the “Song of the Sea,” Az Yashir, sung by Moshe and Bnei Yisrael. We read this parsha on two occasions – when it comes up in the order of the parshiyot as it does this week, and also on the seventh day of Pesach, the anniversary of the events described. On each of these occasions, for our haftara we read one of the “songs” found in the books of the Prophets.
The Jewish Press
Hashem’s Outstretched Arm
The Torah informs us that Hashem saved Klal Yisrael with a “Yad HaChazaka u’Vizroah Netuyah – A strong Hand and an Outstretched Arm.” Of course, these terms are anthropomorphic in nature for, as we know, Hashem has no corporeal form. It is our job to understand what each metaphor is meant to convey.
The Jewish Press
Yud Shevat: A Beginning
This week we are observing the day of Yud Shevat, which is the yahrzeit of the previous Rebbe and the beginning of the nesius, leadership, of the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe. When the Rebbe assumed the leadership of Chabad in 1950, the world was in shambles. It was just a few short years after the Holocaust. The Jewish community was devastated and broken.
The Jewish Press
From Last To First: The Story Of The Nesiim (Part II)
In our previous article, we began exploring the mistake and tikkun of the Nesiim. To review, during the chanukas haMishkan, the Nesiim from each Shevet contributed spectacular gifts toward the Mishkan (Bamidbar, perek 7). Earlier in the Torah, the Nesiim are criticized for their inappropriate approach regarding their donations toward the building of the Mishkan (Rashi, Shemos 35:27). They delayed in donating gifts for the Mishkan, and in the interim the Jewish people donated everything needed for the Mishkan, leaving the Nesiim with nothing to give.
The Jewish Press
A Censored Sefer
This week I was lucky to have pass through my hands, an important early printed sefer with noted provenance and intriguing marginalia and censorship. Printed in Venice in 1553, the book was Toldot Adam Vechava by Rabbenu Yerucham (1290–1350), and this copy was owned and bears the ownership stamp of the great Netziv, Naftali Zvi Yehuda Berlin, Rosh Yeshiva of the Volozhin Yeshiva and noted author of many sefarim.
