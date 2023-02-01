ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fanatic
2d ago

The anti-christ's army will conquer 3 nations and become head of a 7 nation confederacy that will rule the mid-east. Someday you'll read the news and realize it fulfills old and new testament prophecies. Would you rather be here when it happens or in heavenly paradise?...i can't decide.

Reply(4)
7
Brenda Anderson
2d ago

NO comment can change truth.... ALL the world will see these things occur. Will you be deceived, or will you know truth. The Father of Lies (Satan) is after those who don't know what truth is, and he will destroy you

Reply
2
Mike Starling
2d ago

It's nice to see my non-believing friends here today. I'm very glad y'all are reading religious stuff - broadening your minds and education. Even when you comment negatively, you have opened the door for forgiveness and the love of Jesus the Christ. Back to the article ... end times prophecy! We need to remember that symbolism and code words were used extensively in the apocalyptic writings in the Bible. With that in mind we can piece together and understand what the inspired authors were telling us. Now is the time to prepare for the realization of the prophesied reality. Jesus is coming back...and sooner than most think . . .

Reply
2
