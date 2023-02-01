Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
20 house fire deaths in Indiana so far in 2023 concern state fire marshal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people died in residential fires in Indianapolis in January. Statewide, 20 people have died since the beginning of 2023. In 2022, 71 people died from residential fires in Indiana. Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones told News 8 on Friday, “You don’t realize how it...
WISH-TV
NTSB: ‘No mechanical malfunctions’ before south side plane crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal investigators said they have no found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions before a fatal plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis in January. The plane crashed Jan. 24 into train tracks just south of the University of Indianapolis, killing the pilot, Shane Pennington II,...
WISH-TV
2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
WISH-TV
IMPD finds 2 dead in residential neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Thursday night inside a home on Indianapolis’s east side, police say. Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation in the 1300 block of North Chester Avenue. That is east of North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis grows camera network to help curb crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced another business has joined the b-link camera network. It’s a network of cameras that businesses can set up allowing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to tap into live feeds and dispatch officers to the scene of a crime faster.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Jefferson Street BBQ
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week, Lindsay Baker and Kayleigh Shearer from Jefferson Street BBQ visited Daybreak to talk about a few of their favorite menu items!. You can learn more about the restaurant...
WISH-TV
Suspect in Sunday IMPD chase goes to court; officers who fired weapons named
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three officers who fired at two suspects in a Sunday afternoon police chase were identified Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Zachary Boston, Andrew Girt and Jacob Liebhauser fired at the suspects after one of them fired at the officers. Girt has been with the department for 15 years. Boston and Leibhauser have each been with the IMPD for three years.
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be moved to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges...
WISH-TV
Man in social media dispute convicted of murder off I-65, Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder and other criminal charges in the 2021 shooting death of a man off I-65 on the northwest side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a shooting early Thursday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 4 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of West 26th Street. That’s a residential area near Riverside Drive and Burdsal Parkway, just east of Riverside Park.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
WISH-TV
For IMPD, US gun database equals ‘just better police work on our part’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the last five years, law enforcement agencies across the United States have gotten more successful in tracing guns used in crimes back to who bought them, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Indianapolis saw a similar trend in the last five...
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for suspect after woman, teenager shot on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man in multiple cases of shots fired, injuring 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan police say their department arrested a man on Tuesday for his alleged role in multiple shots fired incidents in January. Police responded to four shots fired runs in the first block of South Mount Street off West Washington Street that included firing into homes, vehicles, and a person shot incident on Saturday, police said on Thursday. The area has a funeral home and a Mexican restaurant and some homes.
WISH-TV
ISP: Armed man shot, killed during SWAT team arrest in North Vernon
NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Jennings County, police say. Around 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police say a SWAT team was sent to arrest 29-year-old Devin Lark of Seymour in the 4000 block of West County Road 175 North. That’s in a rural residential area.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests theft suspect on charges of possessing machine gun, handgun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday following a robbery investigation that included two stolen guns, a Glock switch and a cellphone, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD says that just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, detectives were investigating a robbery of a person in the 1200 block...
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
WISH-TV
Jury finds 19-year-old guilty of uncle’s murder in 2020 in Beech Grove apartment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charged as an adult when he was 16 years old, a Beech Grove man was found guilty in a jury trial of murdering his uncle, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Police responded to a report of a person shot around 10:20 a.m. Feb. 16,...
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Discover an Indianapolis blacksmith
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by reporter-photographer Barney Wood, who traveled to the community of Acton on Indy’s southeast side to meet a blacksmith who’s plying his trade in the digital age.
WISH-TV
Thousands of children’s pajamas and robes recalled due to fire risk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of children’s robes and children’s pajama sets have been recalled because they don’t meet federal flammability standards and could cause burns in a fire. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday issued recalls for 10,350 robes and 5,720 pairs of pajamas.
