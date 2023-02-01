Interstate-8 Conference Finals at Lumen Christi: Hastings High School edged Northwest 216-208 to claim the Interstate-8 Conference title at Lumen Christi Catholic High School on Saturday. Western finished third (157.5) and Lumen Christi was seventh (36). Thomas Fall of Northwest finished third at 106 pounds; Cameron Beach of Northwest defeated Kaden Engelter of Western for the title at 113 pounds; Kayden Beach of Northwest won the title at 120 pounds and Ethan St. Andre was third in the same weight class; Jeffrey Miller of Northwest won the title at 126 pounds and Elijah Crist of Western finished third; Blaine Anspaugh of Northwest was third at 132 pounds and Quinn Ferris of Western finished fourth; Owen St. Andre of Western was second at 138 and Jack Edwards of Northwest placed fourth; Reid Garcia of Lumen Christi won the title at 144 pounds, Garrett Waldron of NWHS finished third, and Nolan Wahtola of WHS placed fourth; Titan Parker of Western was second at 150 and Gavin Beach placed fourth; Braden Gariety of Northwest won the title at 157 pounds and Gabe Hines of Western finished fourth; Zach Jacobs of NWHS was second at 165 pounds; Alex Trudell of Western claimed the title at 175 pounds and James Nurkka of Northwest finished third; Izayiah Hawes of Northwest was third and Josh Corts of Western placed fourth at 190 pounds; Adam Haselius of Northwest won the title at 215 pounds, Aidan Duncan of Western finished third, and Garrett Slider of Lumen Christi was fourth in the same weight class; and Ron London of Western finished third at 285.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO