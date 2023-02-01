Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jtv.tv
Friday, February 3, 2023
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Katie Thornton, Dental Director & Erin Tomb, Dental Manager, Center for Family Health. Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent, Northwest Community Schools. Kelli Schweizer & Maddison Arcaro, Lumen Christi Prom Dress Sale. 9 AM and 11 AM. (replay from February 2)
jtv.tv
Thursday, February 2, 2023
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Katie Thornton, Dental Director & Erin Tomb, Dental Manager, Center for Family Health. Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent, Northwest Community Schools. Kelli Schweizer & Maddison Arcaro, Lumen Christi Prom Dress Sale. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
jtv.tv
Jackson Chamber Presents Annual Community Awards
Sarah Ermatinger of TRUE Community Credit Union accepts the Athena Award at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Sara Scaife, JTV. (February 4, 2023 2:58 PM) The Jackson Chamber’s Night of Distinction and Annual Meeting was held last night at the Michigan Theatre and Veritas in Downtown Jackson. The event offers its members and the community the opportunity to review and celebrate the past year for the Chamber and its members. Chamber leadership noted record-breaking numbers at its 2023 MLK Diversity Celebration, with almost 500 people in attendance. This past year has also included a number of candidate forums, networking opportunities, and growth of membership within the Chamber.
jtv.tv
Jackson Secretary of State Office Closing for Remodeling Until February 13
(February 4, 2023 10:30 AM) The Secretary of State office in Jackson will be closed next week for a remodeling project, but most residents can go online to Michigan.gov/SOS instead for their transactions. The office at 1184 Jackson Crossing will not open Monday, Feb. 6, and will resume normal service...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard February 4, 2023
Interstate-8 Conference Finals at Lumen Christi: Hastings High School edged Northwest 216-208 to claim the Interstate-8 Conference title at Lumen Christi Catholic High School on Saturday. Western finished third (157.5) and Lumen Christi was seventh (36). Thomas Fall of Northwest finished third at 106 pounds; Cameron Beach of Northwest defeated Kaden Engelter of Western for the title at 113 pounds; Kayden Beach of Northwest won the title at 120 pounds and Ethan St. Andre was third in the same weight class; Jeffrey Miller of Northwest won the title at 126 pounds and Elijah Crist of Western finished third; Blaine Anspaugh of Northwest was third at 132 pounds and Quinn Ferris of Western finished fourth; Owen St. Andre of Western was second at 138 and Jack Edwards of Northwest placed fourth; Reid Garcia of Lumen Christi won the title at 144 pounds, Garrett Waldron of NWHS finished third, and Nolan Wahtola of WHS placed fourth; Titan Parker of Western was second at 150 and Gavin Beach placed fourth; Braden Gariety of Northwest won the title at 157 pounds and Gabe Hines of Western finished fourth; Zach Jacobs of NWHS was second at 165 pounds; Alex Trudell of Western claimed the title at 175 pounds and James Nurkka of Northwest finished third; Izayiah Hawes of Northwest was third and Josh Corts of Western placed fourth at 190 pounds; Adam Haselius of Northwest won the title at 215 pounds, Aidan Duncan of Western finished third, and Garrett Slider of Lumen Christi was fourth in the same weight class; and Ron London of Western finished third at 285.
Comments / 0