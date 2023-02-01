ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

27th District Special Election

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h69QV_0kY7fgHe00

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, a special election was held in the 27th District Tuesday, and this vote will help determine who controls the power in Harrisburg.

The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. and Democrat Patricia Lawton is facing off against Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver for the 27th District State Senate Seat.

Eyewitness News stopped by Berwick Assembly Of God Church where voters cast their ballots in the 27th District Special Election.

Everything went smoothly here this time, compared to the November Midterms when paper shortages plagued Luzerne County polling places including this one on Election Day.

“People are hoping that we have paper, and that they can cast their vote, and it would count. It’s been really, really slow, honestly. But mostly everyone is just like I hope you have paper,” said Minority Inspector Hope Hardiman.

Democrat Patricia Lawton faced off against Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver for the 27th District State Senate Seat.

It was vacated by Republican Senator John Gordner last November, who held the position since 2003.

“I think it’s important in any election to vote, not just a Special Election. But a Special Election is kinda different. We’re replacing a gentleman that did a very good job for our area and I think we need someone else who is going to pick up the flag and go with that,” said Robert A. Diefenderfer of Shickshinny.

Why are some PPL bills so high?

The 27th district covers Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder Counties, including parts of lower Luzerne County.

Turnout in special elections has been historically low, but people who did turn out say it’s important to have your voice heard.

“I’ve talked to several people today about, are you going to vote today? Because it is important,” said Robert A. Diefenderfer of Shickshinny.

Tuesday’s cold, snowy weather didn’t stop voters like Helena Samsel from exercising her right.

“Very important. We should never lose an opportunity to voice our opinions,” said Samsel.

It’s the first of four legislative races to be decided over the next two weeks in Pennsylvania.

The other three special elections will be held on February 7th For house seats that will finally decide who controls the 203-seat chamber.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pa. House Speaker brings ‘Listening Tour’ to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi wrapped up his statewide listening tour Thursday night in Luzerne County. Rozzi meets with Pennsylvanians all across the state, addressing partisan gridlock and promising to deliver justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Dozens of people gathered at king’s college in downtown wilkes-barre Thursday night. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County’s first regional police department active one month

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first-ever regional police department in Luzerne County is marking one month patrolling the streets. The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department covers five communities, all of which had their own police departments for decades. There have been numerous efforts in Luzerne County over the years in different parts of the county […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County animal shelter receives $200K grant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Humane Society of Lackawanna County received a big boost in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a $200,000 check to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter/Humane Society of Lackawanna County. In a release, the commissioners said they know the shelter was hit hard during and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LVHN to close COVID vaccine clinics across Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning Friday, Lehigh Valley Health Network will close five of their COVID vaccine clinics in several counties including Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill. LVHN says part of the reason is a lower number of patients coming in to get the vaccine; additionally, a high percentage of people are already fully vaccinated or […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Home left in ruin after Monroe County fire

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire. Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire. Chief Tyler Rispoli with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Code Blue Alert issued in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a code blue alert as an arctic front drops temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania. Video list above: Extreme weather caught on camera. The code blue alert will remain in effect until Sunday at 8 a.m. According to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Union County Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Frigid temperatures, ice, and a swim, they go together perfectly right? Well, that’s just what you can find at the “Heart of Lewisburg” ice festival this weekend. The Lewisburg Ice Festival is a frosty February favorite that’s been welcoming crowds for nearly 20 years. “Very excited about the ice festival […]
LEWISBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania

Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Warabak is named Executive Director of CEO

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) has named Jennifer Warabak its new executive director. CEO says the position opened in November, 2022, after the passing of her predecessor, Gene Brady, who led the community non-profit for approximately 40 years. CEO representatives say Warabak was officially named the new executive director on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Several pets dead after Pike County fire

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Several pets are dead after a fire in Pike County according to state police. Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, troopers say a neighbor called 911 to report a working house fire in the 100 block of Parkers Glen Road, Shohola Township. State police said crews were able to extinguish the […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp

KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Sliding the slopes for a cure for cancer

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s World Cancer Day, February 4th, and health experts say it’s important to know if you are at risk for cancer. One way to determine your cancer risk is through genetic counseling. It provides individualized information based on personal and family medical history. Genetics play a role in nearly all […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy