Read full article on original website
Related
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
A Recipe For Easy Pumpkin Dog Treats (and thank you for the week long Dog Memorial!)
To finish our week of morning Max, a great German Shepherd that has only been around for a year and three months but was one of our teammate's closest friends, we are going to teach you how to create basic pumpkin dog treats. This is an easy recipe that pretty much anyone can make, even if you are not that good at cooking. There are also plenty of good benefits you get from feeding this kind of treat to your canine friend too. For one, this treat adds fiber to your dog's diet which can help with constipation and upset stomachs. The pumpkin for these treats can help give your dog a shinner coat since it contains vitamins that really help improve your dog's fur.
The Rare Disease of Fibers Growing Underneath a Patient’s Skin
Morgellons disease, a rare and mysterious condition that affects many individuals throughout the world, is characterized by its tell-tale symptoms: fibers growing from slow-healing skin sores accompanied by sensations of stinging, crawling, or burning on one's skin.
Dear Doctor: What are some symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please give me some information regarding irritable bowel syndrome? I am taking carbidopa/levodopa for restless leg syndrome. I also take Unisom to help sleep onset. Do the meds I’m taking have any relationship to the IBS? I went through a stressful time lately and wonder if it could be related to the IBS. -- S.P.
Dear Doctor: What causes eye migraines?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I get eye migraines. What causes these? Can they be eliminated or at least managed? -- C.P. ANSWER: Migraines often affect vision. Many people with migraines get an “aura” of visual changes that precede a headache (or can sometimes occur by themselves without a headache). The aura may consist of blinking or flashing lights or may produce blind spots in both eyes.
Vet-Recommended Healthy Snack for Dogs Is So Easy to Make at Home
This healthy dog snack is a great alternative to processed treats.
US News and World Report
What to Eat, Drink and Do When You Are Constipated
If you’re feeling constipated, a change in what you eat, drink and do could help improve your condition. Come clean. It’s not potty talk to acknowledge your difficulty going. It happens to everyone sooner or later: Constipation. Maybe you don’t poop for days at a time, but you...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.
Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?
Medical News Today
How fast does bile duct cancer spread?
Bile duct cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that can be difficult to treat. Many people with the cancer are diagnosed in its later stages. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer starts in the bile duct. These thin tubes start in the liver and enter the small intestine, carrying a fluid known as bile which helps digest food. There are three types: perihilar, distal, and intrahepatic.
petkeen.com
Mercury Poisoning in Cats: How it Happens, Symptoms & Care (Vet Answer)
Mercury poisoning is a health issue of historical significance for both humans and animals. Many people have heard of the phrase “mad as a hatter”, a comparison used to describe the unfortunate symptoms of chronic mercury poisoning in hat makers of the Victorian era—but what does this have to do with our feline friends?
Medical News Today
What to know about IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D)
IBS-D is irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. Treatments may include dietary and lifestyle changes, medications, and mental health therapies. The term IBS-D refers to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with diarrhea. IBS-D may cause a change in bowel habits alongside abdominal discomfort. This article looks at the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis...
Healthline
What to Know About Esophageal Cancer Staging
Esophageal cancer is staged on a scale from 0 to 4. The cancer stage indicates how far it has spread and how large the tumor is. Esophageal cancer is staged ranging from 0 to 4. Higher stages indicate more advanced cancer. Stages are then assigned letters within the stages. Letters...
akc.org
4 Tips for Training Your Dog With Rewards
Dogs repeat behaviors that are rewarding to them. For example, if your dog gets a treat when they sit, they will be more likely to sit again in the future. That’s why positive reinforcement training, or training with rewards, is so effective. As with any skill, to be as successful as possible, positive reinforcement training takes practice and an accurate understanding of the mechanics. Here are four tips to help you train new behaviors effectively with training rewards for dogs.
Prevention
How to Get Rid of Diarrhea With Both OTC and Natural Remedies, According to Doctors
It’s like the childhood book taught us—everybody poops, right? But there’s a big difference between needing to go number two and having uncontrollable, not to mention uncomfortable, diarrhea. So if you’re having tummy troubles and you need relief fast, don’t fret: we’re here to give you all the options for how to get rid of diarrhea.
When Should You Become Concerned About Acid Reflux?
For some, treating acid reflux may consist of some over-the-counter medication. However, knowing when it can turn into something more serious is crucial.
Healthline
Your Guide to Having Allergies and Asthma
Allergic rhinitis and asthma are chronic conditions that cause your body to respond to triggers in various ways. Each person has their own set of triggers and bodily responses. Allergic rhinitis and asthma both affect the airways and cause respiratory tract symptoms, including feeling short of breath. There are several...
Comments / 1