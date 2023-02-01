Devin Clark plans “ground and pound” finish in the second round against Da Un Jung at UFC Vegas 68: “I have to get control of him”

Read full article on original website
Derrick Lewis slams referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68: “He’s got a conspiracy out on me”
Derrick Lewis is slamming referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68. UFC Vegas 68 takes place this coming Saturday, February 4th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA). Lewis, 37, is looking to...
Jake Paul vows to “knockout” and “embarrass” Tommy Fury: “I’m the best boxer in the world”
Jake Paul is confident he will KO Tommy Fury when they fight later this month. Paul and Fury have been rivals for quite some time and have been booked to fight twice in the past. However, on both those occasions, Fury wound up pulling out. Now, for the third time, they are matched up against one another as they meet on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.
UFC Vegas 68 Results: Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegs 68 event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
Roy Jones Jr. expresses interest in exhibition fight with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko: “We have already somehow negotiated on this subject”
Fedor Emelianenko will enter an MMA cage for what will presumably be his final fight — a heavyweight championship rematch with former UFC light heavyweight and TUF 8 winner Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 Saturday. ‘Darth’ took down Emelianenko with a TKO finish in their first encounter a few...
UFC veteran Matt Brown sends a warning to Jake Paul ahead of his planned crossover to MMA: “It’s a different beast”
MMA veteran Matt Brown has issued a warning to Jake Paul as he plans to make the move into mixed martial arts with PFL. Last month, Jake Paul announced that he had signed a deal to compete under the Professional Fighters League umbrella. Some were surprised, whereas others saw it as a natural progression from his time in the boxing ring.
Nate Diaz sounds off on Anthony Smith over his assessment of Dana White’s Power Slap league
Nate Diaz has gone off on Anthony Smith over his recent praise for Dana White’s Power Slap league. There’s been a whole lot of talk as of late surrounding slap fighting and Dana White’s new Power Slap venture. While many have criticized it, others have welcomed this new entry into the madness of combat sports.
Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.
Daniel Cormier warns Colby Covington that he needs to stay active to remain relevant: “He is in no man’s land out on an island by himself”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Colby Covington regarding his status in the welterweight division. Last March, Colby Covington put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal thanks to a dominant decision win over ‘Gamebred’. However, just a few weeks later, Masvidal opted to attack Colby at a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.
PFL announces main and co-main events for first three regular-season fight cards including the debuts of Shane Burgos and Thiago Santos
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced its main and co-main events for its first three regular-season fight cards of 2023. PFL will be returning on April 1 with the other two events being on April 7 and 14, with all three fight cards taking place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Along with announcing its first three fight cards, PFL announced the main and co-main events for the upcoming events.
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks. Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.
Islam Makhachev says Australia doesn’t have wrestling, Alexander Volkanovski fires back: “I was actually the national champion”
Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to keep up with his wrestling. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in Australia against Volkanovski. It’s an intriguing matchup but ahead of the fight, Makhachev is confident in his skills as he doesn’t think highly of Volkanovski’s wrestling ability.
Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights
The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want the narrative of Islam Makhachev to change if he wins at UFC 284: “Just remember what you’re saying he is now”
Alexander Volkanovski wants people to remember how highly they thought of Islam Makhachev once UFC 284 is over and done. Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, against the featherweight champ in Volkanovski. It’s a massive fight as it’s pound-for-pound number one vs. number two, but many fans and analysts aren’t giving Volkanovski much of a chance.
Cody Garbrandt gets replacement for UFC 285 after Julio Arce withdraws due to injury
Cody Garbrandt will still be fighting at UFC 285. Garbrandt was set to face Julio Arce on March 4 at UFC 285 but it was revealed Arce suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw. It was then reported Garbrandt would remain on the card and now an opponent has been found as according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Trevin Jones has stepped up to face the former bantamweight champ at UFC 285.
Jake Paul has hilarious reaction to spontaneous run-in with Tyson Fury
Jake Paul was shocked to his core in London when he was treated to a surprise visit from none other than Tyson Fury. Last weekend, Jake Paul was in the English capital to confront Tommy Fury ahead of their February 26 collision in Saudi Arabia. The promotion for the bout is well underway with both men knowing just how crucial this contest is for their respective careers.
Scott Coker reveals he’s in discussions with former Strikeforce champion and current free agent Luke Rockhold
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed that he’s in talks with Luke Rockhold over possibly working together again. Following his decision loss to Paulo Costa last summer, Luke Rockhold appeared to walk away from mixed martial arts. At the very least, it was clear to see he wouldn’t be fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship anymore.
Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
Ali Abdelaziz reveals UFC wanted Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad as Ultimate Fighter coaches but ‘Chaos’ declined: “Nobody knows where he’s at”
According to Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC wanted Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington to coach The Ultimate Fighter. ‘Remember the Name’ has been out of action since his victory over Sean Brady in October. With that performance, Muhammad increased his undefeated streak to nine. During his current winning streak, he’s defeated names such as Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.
Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos tabbed as new headliner for UFC Vegas 69 on February 18th
There’s a new main event for UFC Vegas 69 later this month. The card is slated for February 18th and will be held at the UFC Apex. The card was originally slated to be headlined by a bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera. However, those plans have now changed.
