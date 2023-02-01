Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Legislation Makes Unclaimed Property Easier to Claim in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The state of Wisconsin is trying to get unclaimed property back to its rightful owners faster. On Wednesday, state officials announced legislative revisions to unclaimed property statutes, allowing the state to not only return property faster, but also account for newer varieties of property, like cryptocurrency.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds no Mechanical Errors
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error...
Local state representative seeks to expand parking privileges for veterans
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Erin Gamez is seeking to expand and make veteran parking privileges more accessible. “We’ve always trusted our veterans to, to fight for us on the front lines, I know we can trust our veterans to make a good call on whether or not they have a disability that qualifies […]
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
Weird Texas Laws: It was Once Illegal to Carry this in Austin
Laws are made all the time, and most of the time it is in an effort to protect citizens. However, certain laws that were made at the time, seemed reasonable, and don't remain reasonable. When we think of concealed in Texas, the topic of concealed carry comes up involving guns....
hstoday.us
Attempted Pipeline Bomber in Texas Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison
A Fort Worth man was sentenced in federal court in Austin today to 60 months in prison for attempting to damage or destroy a portion of the Permian Highway Pipeline in Hays County. According to court documents, Ryan Blake McKinney, 22, attempted to detonate a device near a section of...
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: February 4
On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?
The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
kunm.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former FBI Agents Share Emotional Accounts of Space Shuttle Columbia Recovery Task
This week marked 20 years since the space shuttle Columbia tragedy. For the first time, two FBI agents are sharing their emotional accounts of the recovery of the astronauts. Columbia was just 16 minutes from its planned touchdown in Florida when it broke apart over Texas. A piece of fuel-tank foam came off and punctured the left wing during liftoff 16 days earlier.
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
Daily Cougar Online
Texans Back Easing State Restrictions on Marijuana
Texans overwhelmingly support proposals to ease state restrictions on both the medical and recreational use of marijuana, with 82% supportive of legislation that would legalize marijuana for a wide range of medical treatments. Two-thirds (67%) approve legalizing marijuana for recreational use by people 21 and older, while 81% say possession...
Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture's deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing a pair of shoes on Jan. […]
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men
Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Don’t Do This! The Most Expensive Traffic Violations in Texas
I consider myself a rather conservative driver. My speedometer rarely goes more than 3-4 mph over the posted speed limit, I'm borderline obsessive about using my turn signals, and yellow lights mean slow down, not speed up. Of course, there are exceptions from time to time, but I said I'm...
wtaq.com
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
