ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Legislation Makes Unclaimed Property Easier to Claim in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The state of Wisconsin is trying to get unclaimed property back to its rightful owners faster. On Wednesday, state officials announced legislative revisions to unclaimed property statutes, allowing the state to not only return property faster, but also account for newer varieties of property, like cryptocurrency.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds no Mechanical Errors

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error...
WISCONSIN STATE
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: February 4

On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?

The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former FBI Agents Share Emotional Accounts of Space Shuttle Columbia Recovery Task

This week marked 20 years since the space shuttle Columbia tragedy. For the first time, two FBI agents are sharing their emotional accounts of the recovery of the astronauts. Columbia was just 16 minutes from its planned touchdown in Florida when it broke apart over Texas. A piece of fuel-tank foam came off and punctured the left wing during liftoff 16 days earlier.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Cougar Online

Texans Back Easing State Restrictions on Marijuana

Texans overwhelmingly support proposals to ease state restrictions on both the medical and recreational use of marijuana, with 82% supportive of legislation that would legalize marijuana for a wide range of medical treatments. Two-thirds (67%) approve legalizing marijuana for recreational use by people 21 and older, while 81% say possession...
HOUSTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing a pair of shoes on Jan. […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men

Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
TEXAS STATE
wtaq.com

Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy