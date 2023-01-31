Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6-year-old reunited with mother after wandering off from bus stop in Humble
According to the mother, the child was left alone at the bus stop after being dropped off and walked five minutes to Walmart before being found by a Good Samaritan
Click2Houston.com
3 teens shot within crowd of approx. 300 people outside SW Houston party venue, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say three teens were wounded outside an event hall in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 13100 block of South Post Oak near Lotus Street shortly before midnight. Sgt. E. Rossow with HPD said officers witnessed what they...
Body found in ditch on Webercrest Road in southeast Houston, police say
It is unclear how long the body was in the ditch or if foul play was involved. Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this developing story.
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
3 men found safe after ATV runs out of fuel near Crosby, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men who went missing after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel have been found safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The trio was reported missing sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez tweeted they were located Sunday morning.
22-year-old woman shot multiple times during argument at Westchase area apartment, HPD says
An argument between alleged friends left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition with at least four gunshot wounds. Now, police said they're looking for a juvenile suspect.
3 teens shot in midst of large crowd in southwest Houston, police say
When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a chaotic situation with about 300 people running in all directions, according to police.
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house
HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
KENS 5
Man hoping to find dog its forever home after it was left tied up to pole in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A man said he caught someone on camera abandoning a dog at a gas station in southeast Houston on Friday. Jason Hutchinson recorded a video where you can see a dog tied to a pole with a leash. He posted it to social media and the video has since gone viral with more than 11 million views on TikTok.
HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
Teen was out on bond when he prompted lockdown at Houston high school last week, court docs say
HOUSTON — One of the teens who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and a lockdown at a Houston high school was in trouble before the incident last week, according to court documents. Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, was out on bond when he was arrested at his school...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Have you seen Carlos? Houston teen missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for a 14-year-old who has been missing for two weeks. Carlos Lugo was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road. Carlos is...
Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 3 men after ATV gets stuck in mud at Crosby-area off-road park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A search is underway for three men who reportedly disappeared after riding on an ATV at an off-road park in east Harris County. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men and one teen were riding on an ATV in a wooded area located in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road near Crosby Saturday evening.
2-year-old girl being dropped off at babysitter's dies after vehicle hits her, deputies say
Deputies said the driver is being consoled by the sheriff's office chaplain in the wake of the toddler's death.
KSAT 12
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Man shoots at deputies from his home north of Bush airport, prompting SWAT standoff, officials say
Investigators said what started as a domestic violence call turned into a standoff with SWAT after a man began firing shots at deputies, striking a patrol vehicle, from his home.
