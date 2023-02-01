ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho bill would move state's audit agency under GOP control

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Idaho's only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state's independent auditing agency under Republican control. Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the Joint...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley lacks detox facilities to meet demand

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Staffing shortages coupled with a rise in drug-related emergencies has created a need for detox facilities in the Treasure Valley. “Especially after the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in opioid and stimulant overdoses, we’ve seen a lot more...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

