Idaho bill would move state's audit agency under GOP control
BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Idaho's only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state's independent auditing agency under Republican control. Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the Joint...
Idaho high schoolers receiving college credit more than doubled since 2015
BOISE, Idaho — The number of Gem State high school students earning credit at an Idaho college has more than doubled since 2015, according to the Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE). During the 2022 fiscal year, 28,609 Idaho high schoolers earned dual credit. That figure was at a...
Resolution to amend Idaho Constitution on voting initiatives gets pushback in hearing
BOISE, Idaho — A resolution to amend the Idaho Constitution regarding voter initiatives was met with major pushback Wednesday morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee -- and after over two hours of testimony, the resolution was sent back to committee to be amended rather than making its way to the floor.
Treasure Valley breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price...
Idaho legislative pitch would see student IDs removed as a form of voter ID
BOISE, Idaho — A college ID can get you into a lot of places around Idaho. Maybe into a football or basketball game on campus, onto a city bus, even a discount at some local restaurants. What it won't get you, if a proposed piece of legislation passes this...
Idaho lawmaker's children's books on AR-15s and feminism have some raising a red flag
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways.
Treasure Valley lacks detox facilities to meet demand
MERIDIAN, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Staffing shortages coupled with a rise in drug-related emergencies has created a need for detox facilities in the Treasure Valley. “Especially after the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in opioid and stimulant overdoses, we’ve seen a lot more...
Incoming VRT chief looks to build transit system that's easy, convenient
BOISE, Idaho — Elaine Clegg will be the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit. The outgoing Boise City Council Member says she has a passion for public transportation and wants to pass that along to everyone in the Treasure Valley. Some of the criticism around public transportation is that...
Viewpoint: The big priorities, challenges and issues for Idaho public schools
BOISE, Idaho — A recent survey by the Boise State University School of Public Policy found that Idahoans believe education is the top legislative priority of 2023. In fact, 72% of those surveyed ranked education at the top of the list. Governor Brad Little has long said his top...
Four Idaho chefs nominated for prestigious restaurant awards
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It's official — the Treasure Valley is the home of James Beard award-nominated chefs. Not one, not two, not three — but four were announced in the 2023 James Beard Awards for Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists.
Idaho students showcase inventions during Innovation Day at JUMP
BOISE, Idaho — Students cranked their creative gears during JUMP's 'Innovation Day' on Saturday. About 150 young inventions from first through 12th grade showcased their ideas as part of an invention convention. The convention is one of three regional events hosted by Invent Idaho, a competition that inspires students...
