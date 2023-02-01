ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Todd, Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah 'completely broken' over prison sentences, says appeal imminent

By Tracy Wright, Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RadarOnline

Todd Had The Meat! Incarcerated Chrisley Chowed Down On Prison Steak For First Dinner Behind Bars

Like Arby's, Todd Chrisley's prison has the meat! While Julie Chrisley was chomping on chicken for her first meal behind bars, her husband was slapping down steak at his low-security facility. RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Pensacola in Florida's meal schedule, revealing that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's appetite didn't suffer when he got locked up on January 17. According to the prison's meal plan, Todd was still living the good life behind bars, eating almost as well as he would have been at home with Julie and the kids.RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star-turned-convicted fraudster's first prison dinner was...
PENSACOLA, FL
Page Six

Grayson Chrisley had a ‘breakdown’ after parents went to jail: Savannah

Savannah Chrisley says her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, had a “breakdown” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their total 19-year prison sentence this month. “Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” Savannah, 25, said while crying on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” which was recorded on Jan. 24. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he...
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence

Todd Chrisley devoured a scrumptious steak dinner for his first meal behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.The large cut of meat is one of the many food options on rotation for his 12-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in Florida.As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKYThe 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the...
PENSACOLA, FL
realitytitbit.com

Nanny Faye takes hours-long trip to see Todd amid cancer battle

Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Will Alec Baldwin Go to Jail For Involuntary Manslaughter? Here’s the Maximum Sentence He Faces If He’s Found Guilty

Over a year after the Rust set tragedy, Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. His sentence, if found guilty, will be determined at the conclusion of the trial after a jury has deliberated on all the evidence presented to them. The defendants will be summoned to court by the end of January 2023. On January 19, 2023, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stated the Academy Award-nominated actor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in addition to involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of...
NEW MEXICO STATE
New York Post

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story

When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy