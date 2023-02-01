Read full article on original website
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
Don't shoot at Chinese spy balloon, South Carolina sheriff warns: 'What goes up will come down'
The York County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina warned civilians not to shoot at the Chinese spy balloon as it was spotted overhead Saturday morning.
Rep. George Santos' New York office window vandalized: 'Beyond unacceptable'
New York GOP Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens was vandalized, but police have not reported any arrests. The graffiti had been washed off by Friday afternoon.
Name names: 'Seinfeld' bill would require telemarketers to provide their name, phone number
A New Jersey bill dubbed the "Seinfeld" bill would require telemarketers to provide residents the name and the telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is being made.
South Carolina GOP congressman says Chinese spy balloon fell right over hometown: I'm 'incredibly concerned'
Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., reacted to China's surveillance balloon being shot down off the coast of his state after flying for days over the United States.
You won’t believe how many millionaires are renting in Jersey City, NJ
When you think of what kind of residence a millionaire would live in, you might think of them as owning a palatial estate; it turns out that a lot of them are renters and there are more millionaire renters in Jersey City than all but a couple of areas nationwide.
Schumer breaks silence on Chinese spy balloon, praises Biden admin for shooting it down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence Saturday about the Chinese spy balloon to offer praise for the Biden administration for shooting it down.
New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
91-year-old New York crossing guard retires after 41 years: 'My life feels so complete'
After working for 41 years as a crossing guard in Levittown, New York, 91-year-old Louise Kobs has retired from her corner on Violet Lane and Orchid Road.
Man arrested in New Jersey due to pictures on CO digital device
Boulder County detectives discovered photos of a 3-year-old girl on a messaging app resulting in the man’s arrest. Detectives later traced the photos to a man living in New Jersey, Jabari Amador. Amador was arrested for “producing sexual abuse material of a 3-year-old girl and sharing it on the...
CDC warns eyedrops from NJ company linked to potentially deadly bacteria
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country by a company that is based in Ocean County. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready for...
orangeandbluepress.com
$95 Monthly SNAP Payments to Prevent Hunger Could be Given to Qualified American Families
A new bill is set to make its way to the desk of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy with the goal of providing much-needed support to residents who are losing pandemic-era food assistance. New Jersey Bill Aims to Boost SNAP Benefits and Fight Hunger in the State. If the bill...
Where is the Chinese spy balloon now? Airship spotted flying over North Carolina
The suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has slowly transitioned across the United States over the last two days, now sits above North Carolina.
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
Democratic Rep. Beyer accuses Republicans of ‘panicking’ over Chinese spy balloon
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., says Republicans “can stop panicking” after the Chinese spy balloon that had traversed across American airspace in recent days was shot down by the U.S. military.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
DeSantis school policies have taken us back to slave era, ‘1865 all over again’: MSNBC guest
MSNBC guest panelist John Hope Bryant claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has brought "1865" back with his public school curriculum policies.
U.S. failure to shoot down spy balloon tells China we are ‘incapable of defending ourselves’: expert
The United States has not shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon seen hovering over Montana, sending a message it will not defend itself against China, one expert says.
Pentagon working to recover Chinese spy balloon, expects valuable intel from it
Defense officials said Saturday that the mission to recover a shot-down Chinese spy balloon was underway and was being conducted by U.S. Navy and Coast Guard personnel.
