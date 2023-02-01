ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom County police chiefs address Tyre Nichols death

By By Jeremy Lott | The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – Many heads of law enforcement in Whatcom County, Washington, publicly condemned the beating death of Tyre Nichols this week.

Nichols came into conflict with Memphis, Tennessee, police on Jan. 7 for a traffic stop involving alleged reckless driving. Police body cam footage showed five police officers beating Nichols – 29 years old and, like all of the officers that allegedly assailed him, African-American – while he was restrained.

Nichols died three days later. The officers involved have been fired and charged with murder.

For weeks, Memphis was rocked by protests that have reverberated throughout the country. Release of the body cam footage stirred up greater outrage – in many cases, outrage emanating from law enforcement.

"What I observed [in the video] on the part of the five officers was nothing less than a mob mentality that manifested a callous and vicious disregard for human life," Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo told Bellingham-based talk radio station KGMI. "That is never OK. I've been in law enforcement for over 48 years, and I've never witnessed anything like this during my time."

He added, "There's no excuse for it. Once someone is under control, there's no reason to continue to inflict punishment, which appeared to be…blows to a person to a person's head…that apparently resulted in his death."

On the Monday talk show, host Joe Teehan prodded, "Is it sometimes a challenge maybe for some officers to step back from that and control their own emotions and their own feelings when they get into a situation?"

"Criminals that commit crimes, they have stressors and the like in their lives, but that doesn't excuse criminal behavior, particularly what we saw there," Elfo replied. "This is a government administering a beating to someone and killing him, and to me that's one of the most atrocious things I've ever witnessed."

He also pointed out that different states and municipalities have different rules for engaging with the public and that what happened, in this case, may be more than rotten apples.

"Something is really lacking in Memphis, from my perspective," Elfo said. "This isn't one officers or two officers. This is five. No one did anything to slow it down or to stop them. The tactics they initially used were nothing less than poor."

Elfo cautioned people against painting Washington law enforcement with a Memphis brush. He explained that there is a lot of screening in Washington to "weed out anyone who would be unsuited for this type of work," and, for those who make the cut, education.

"We try to provide them the best training both pre-service, when they go through the police academy but also later throughout their career – provide training on de-escalation techniques, less lethal uses of force, proper uses of force when it's necessary," he said.

While recent changes in Washington laws have made it more difficult for police agencies to recruit and retain officers, Elfo admitted, "I'd rather have less [law enforcement staffing] than have criminals wearing uniforms."

On the same day, Bellingham and Western Washington University Police Chiefs Rebecca Mertzig and Katy Potts issued a public letter saying, "We are disgusted and outraged," and that the two departments would "continue to abide by the State of Washington's laws regarding use of force and the duty to intervene and report by peace officers involved in or witnessing illegal and/or excessive force."

The two Bellingham-based chiefs closed by pronouncing themselves in solidarity with the victims in Memphis.

"We stand together as a community and with the family of Tyre Nichols in their call for justice," they said.

Nearby Blaine, Washington, Chief of Police Donnell "Tank" Tanksley issued a letter addressed to his own police force but released it to the public.

The Blaine police chief said that he had watched the video over the weekend, though at about the 15-minute mark, he "had to take a break, emotionally catch my breath, and pray to view the rest of the footage."

He reminded Blaine officers that living out the values of duty, integrity and accountability is "critically important to all of us and the community at large."

Comments / 3

Dreamingloud100
4d ago

MPD nor the City of Memphis doesn't care we have known Gang Members in the Police Department and Felons in City Government.

Reply
3
pgg00
4d ago

I'd guess they significantly lowered their hiring standards. they acted like thugs during that beating. people forget that the LAPD Rampart scandal was a direct result from lowered standards. they hired known gang members and it resulted in that scandal

Reply
2
