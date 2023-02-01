Read full article on original website
hourdetroit.com
Joumana Kayrouz – The Law Offices of Joumana Kayrouz
Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Joumana Kayrouz is multilingual (she speaks four languages), an Ivy League graduate (she graduated from Yale University in 1992), was admitted to practice law before the United States Supreme Court (she was sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in Washington, D.C., in 2019), has the largest outdoor media advertising campaign contract in Michigan’s history to date (she’s been featured on more than 750 buses, not including billboards), and met the pope in 2015 (a “living saint,” she says). Considering all those achievements, it’s hard to believe that back in 1986 she was a 22-year-old immigrant from Beirut, Lebanon, with $1,000 in her pocket and limited English skills.
Whitmer signs bill to move Michigan’s presidential primary to February
This could give our battleground state more influence in the primary election outcome
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man says Friend of the Court claims he's father to a baby by a woman he's never met
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Rockwood man was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash where excessive speeds appear to have been a factor. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital after he crashed his snowmobile along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich.
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
International Space Station captures frozen tundra in Detroit as it flies over SE Michigan [WATCH]
The International Space Station flew over Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario on Thursday, and captured the frozen landscape that is Metro Detroit. The video was on NASA’s live feed, and shows plenty of the white stuff spanning across the region.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
legalexaminer.com
Detroit Semi Crash Law: What You Need To Know
One of the most important things you need to know about a Detroit semi crash is that it is nothing like a Motor City car accident. The trucking laws that apply are very different. If certain deadlines are not met, valuable evidence can be destroyed. There may be multiple layers of insurance and multiple responsible parties involved.
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
Michigan’s ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ predicts early spring
Michigan's own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
