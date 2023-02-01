COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County released the following statement regarding the recent death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center:. This afternoon, County Administration and the County Attorney attended the press conference held by Sheriff Leon Lott at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to receive an update on the findings of their investigation into the death of Mr. Antonius Randolph. A loss of life in this manner is not only disheartening but alarming, and we continue to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Randolph.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO