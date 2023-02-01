Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Arkansas fend off Gamecocks, 65-63
(AP) - Jalen Graham came off the bench to score 16 points and Arkansas held off South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday. Graham sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), who earned their first true road win of the season. Davonte Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Anthony Black totaled 13 points six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Ricky Council IV scored 10.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks host Arkansas on Legends Weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at 3:30 p.m., South Carolina is taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in their second home matchup of the season at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are looking to end their six-game losing streak against the Razorbacks. Will today be the day the team ends that streak?
WIS-TV
“The Love Yourself” campaign to be hosted for South Carolina first responders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three South Carolina organizations announced a campaign to promote the health and well-being of first responders. According to a press release, “The Love Yourself” campaign will be launched on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., at the Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC) & Virtual, at 1218 Batchelor Street.
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
WIS-TV
Bill that could restart lethal injections in SC advances to Senate floor
Almost 26 lost hours: Kershaw Co. school busing routinely cost some special ed students. Some of Kershaw County’s special education bus riders had their instructional time cut short by almost 26 hours this fall. Day 9 analysis of the Alex Murduagh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated:...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day at the South Carolina State Museum with “Amore Under the Stars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Its a full month at the South Carolina State Museum. Saturday, February 4th the museum will be highlighting a living legendary Blues Performer, Drink Mall for Drink Small and SC Blues Day. Tickets for the event have sold out, but you can still...
WIS-TV
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Capital City Ques Host All Black Scholarship Affair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chi Iota Chapter of the Capital City Ques are asking people to dress in all black to give back one of their scholarship initiatives. The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that aims to raise money to help students pay for college. The...
WIS-TV
Advocates hold conference at the State House for police reform, “These mothers are crying.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers said they called the conference in response to the “Police crisis in the state of South Carolina.”. Brenda Murphy of the NAACP, “We have got to look at mental health needs in our state. They are great, they are underfunded.”. Murphy said, “Recidivism...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Fire Department is investigating two fires that occurred in the early morning. According to officials, Cola-Fire Battalion 4 crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Hopkins around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the home, and no one...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 15th Annual Cupid’s Chase 5k
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is vastly approaching- and love is in the air. The 15th Annual Cupids Chase 5k is taking place on Saturday, February 11th and you and your sweetheart have a chance to join cities across the state to raise money for a good cause.
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested for shooting incident on Whispering Winds Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of Darian Kristopher Riley, 22, of Columbia in connection with a shooting incident in the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. Riley is being charged with assault and battery, 1st degree, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Investigators...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police investigating Meadow Glen Middle School email threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department was investigating an email threat addressed to Meadow Glen Middle School on Friday. According to Lexington School District One chief communications officer Libby Roof, entrances to the campus have been closed. Roof said the school has been placed on secure, meaning one...
WIS-TV
Columbia NAACP, RCSD speak on Alvin S Glenn
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County released the following statement regarding the recent death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center:. This afternoon, County Administration and the County Attorney attended the press conference held by Sheriff Leon Lott at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to receive an update on the findings of their investigation into the death of Mr. Antonius Randolph. A loss of life in this manner is not only disheartening but alarming, and we continue to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Randolph.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia City Ballet Teams up with S.C. Philharmonic for Romeo and Juliet Ballet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Ballet will host two performances of Romeo and Juliet at the Koger Center of the Arts. These performances will be accompanied by the South Carolina Philharmonic orchestra who will provide the musical scores for the tale of two star crossed lovers. Shows will...
WIS-TV
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
WIS-TV
Missing Orangeburg children have been found safely
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officers have located missing Samy’irah Scott and Kary Kirkland. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing children. Officers said 9-year-old Samy’irah Sierrah Scott and 8-year-old Kary Dennis Kirkland were last seen on Feb....
WIS-TV
West Columbia shares monthly police activity data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Learn how to become a runner through the fellowship of Run for God
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about becoming a runner? Or a fitness walker? And you don’t have to do it by yourself. Riverland Hills, a church in Irmo, is offering a 12-week program that combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions. Jeanna Moffett is the Run for...
Comments / 0