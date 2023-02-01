ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Days after attempted bank robbery, suspect turns self in

By Jafet Serrato
 4 days ago

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A man suspected of trying to rob a National City bank has turned himself in to Escondido police, FBI San Diego announced Tuesday.

While the man’s name has not been released, authorities said he is suspected of attempting to rob the Bank of America in National City on Jan. 18.

It was around 4:30 p.m. that day when the suspect entered the bank on 235 E. 8 th St., went up to the teller and gave them a demand note, the FBI said.

When the teller did not give money to the suspect, he ran off, authorities said.

Thirteen days after the attempted robbery, the FBI announced the suspect had turned himself in.

