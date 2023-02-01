ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Accused’ Episode 3: ‘Danny’s Story’ Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before

By Elise Nelson
 4 days ago

Accused Season 1 Episode 3, “Danny’s Story,” has arrived on Fox . The newest episode of the crime anthology follows a teenager who suspects foul play from his late mother’s former hospice nurse. However, it’s the teen who is on trial. Find out who stars in the cast of Accused Episode 3 and where you might have seen them before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UExB8_0kY7c9Fz00
‘Accused’ Episode 3 cast members Rachel Bilson as Alison and Jack Davenport as John | Fox

Rachel Bilson as Alison

One of the big stars of this episode is Rachel Bilson, who plays Alison. After the death of Danny’s mother, Alison begins dating Danny’s father.

Viewers might recognize Bilson from her starring role as Summer Roberts in the early 2000s teen drama The O.C . Additionally, Bilson starred in films like Jumper , The Last Kiss , and The To Do List . She also guest-starred in several other TV hits like How I Met Your Mother , That 70’s Show , 8 Simple Rules , and Buffy the Vampire Slayer .

Reid Miller as Danny

Reid Miller stars as Danny in Accused Episode 3. Nobody seems to believe Danny when he insists that Alison is evil.

Before Accused , Miller appeared as Brad in the TV mini-series Boo, B**** . He also starred as Jadin Bell in the film Joe Bell and guest-starred in shows like You and Criminal Minds .

August Maturo as Matthew

Starring as Danny’s brother, Matthew, is August Maturo. He’s most known for playing himself on Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. Additionally, Maturo starred in various horror films, including The Bad Seed Returns , The Nun , and Slapface . Last year, Maturo appeared in the music video for Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear’s “GFY.”

Jack Davenport as John

Starring alongside Bilson is Jack Davenport, who plays Danny’s father, John. John shows concern for Danny and refuses to see the evil that his son sees in Alison.

Davenport is most known for his role as Norrington in the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy . He also starred as Peter Smith-Kingsley in the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley . Davenport has also worked on several television shows, including The Morning Show , Smash , Why Women Kill , Flashforward , and Coupling .

Other ‘Accused’ Episode 3 cast members

In addition to the four main stars, the cast of Accused Episode 3 features other guests. Here’s a quick look at the remaining cast and characters:

  • Neil Whitely ( Nightmare Alley , The Girlfriend Experience ) as Judge Raines
  • Andi Hubick ( Titans , American Gods ) as Leanna
  • Michelle Giroux ( Anne With an E , Blood Pressure ) as Maria
  • Camille James as Ms. Epps

What is Accused about?

For those who are new to Accused , the series is based on a British version of the show, which aired on BBC One for two seasons. Fox’s Accused will tell 15 standalone stories of ordinary people who are on trial for various crimes. Through a series of flashbacks, viewers will learn why these people are on trial. In the end, the verdict will be revealed, but it’s up to fans to decide if the defendants are truly guilty or innocent.

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu .

