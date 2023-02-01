Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Related
hstoday.us
Ohio Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Attempting to Travel Overseas to Join ISIS-K
A Beavercreek, Ohio, man, who was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at John Glenn International Airport in 2018 while trying to travel to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) or ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), was sentenced yesterday in federal court. Naser Almadaoji, 23,...
hstoday.us
Montana Man Suspected in Threat to Damage Helena Public Schools Building With Pipe Bombs Arraigned on Charges
A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
hstoday.us
New York Man and Alabama Woman Sentenced for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS
James Bradley, aka Abdullah, 21, of the Bronx, New York, and Arwa Muthana, 30, of Hoover, Alabama, were sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release and nine years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, respectively, for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).
hstoday.us
Attempted Pipeline Bomber in Texas Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison
A Fort Worth man was sentenced in federal court in Austin today to 60 months in prison for attempting to damage or destroy a portion of the Permian Highway Pipeline in Hays County. According to court documents, Ryan Blake McKinney, 22, attempted to detonate a device near a section of...
hstoday.us
Chicago ‘B Squad’ Member Arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Charges
A Chicago man has been arrested on charges stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
hstoday.us
Second Volume of National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment Analyzes Crime Guns Recovered from 2017-21
The Justice Department announced the publication of Crime Gun Intelligence and Analysis, the second volume of the National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA), a four-part, comprehensive examination of commerce in firearms and the diversion of firearms to illegal markets. Volume II presents and analyzes data – much of which has not previously been available – regarding criminal use of firearms that have been diverted from lawful commerce. In April 2021, Attorney General Garland directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to undertake its first comprehensive study of criminal gun trafficking in over two decades. The first volume of the assessment was published in May of 2022.
hstoday.us
Dr. Rand Paul Elected Ranking Member of Senate Homeland Security Committee
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was elected yesterday as ranking member of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC). “The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself, and, as Ranking Member, I look forward to continuing the storied history of this committee’s leadership in consequential bipartisan oversight and investigations,” said Dr. Paul. “Given the committee’s duty to conduct oversight over the entire government, I remain hopeful that we will pursue robust and bipartisan investigations into government censorship and the origins of COVID.”
hstoday.us
DoD: Too Risky to Shoot Down ‘Sizable,’ ‘More Persistent’ Chinese Surveillance Balloon Over Montana
Defense officials monitoring a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon lingering and collecting intelligence over the United States said they considered shooting it down over rural Montana but determined that the risk of injuries or damage on the ground was too great. “The United States Government has detected and is tracking a...
hstoday.us
CBP Proposes Expanding Advance Data Requirements to Strengthen Air Travel Security
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a proposal that will strengthen international air travel security by expanding existing advance data requirements for travelers on commercial flights to and from the United States. CBP published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that will require commercial air carriers to participate...
hstoday.us
New York Man Who Rooted Through Senator’s Desk Sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A New York man was sentenced on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
hstoday.us
OIG: CBP Lacks Documentation on Drug Control Methodologies
Williams, Adley & Company – DC, LLP (Williams Adley), under contract with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector Genera (OIG)l, issued an Independent Accountant’s Report on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Detailed Accounting Report. The Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Circular,...
hstoday.us
House Homeland Security Committee Members Demand Answers Following No-Fly List Hack
As first reported in an exclusive from The Spectator, Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) and Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC) are demanding answers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on how a Switzerland-based cyber actor was able to access recent versions of the Federal Terrorist Screening Dataset, as well as a version of the No-Fly List. With full jurisdiction of TSA, the Committee will be conducting the necessary oversight to ensure the security of America’s transportation systems and the defense of civil rights and liberties.
hstoday.us
Chinese Surveillance Balloon Now Over Center of U.S., Second Spotted Over Latin America
The maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon, which was over Montana on February 2, was yesterday afternoon recorded at an altitude of about 60,000 feet and floating over the center of the continental United States in an easterly direction, posing no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground, the Pentagon said.
hstoday.us
New Jersey Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel on Feb. 2, 2023.
hstoday.us
New York Subway Crime Down as New Security and Safety Measures Implemented
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have announced new data that shows significant progress on subway and transit public safety initiatives introduced last year. Last October, the Governor and Mayor announced that the New York Police Department and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police Department would surge...
hstoday.us
DHS Expands Abraham Accords to Cybersecurity
This week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers visited Israel to deliver a keynote address at the CyberTech Global Conference and to meet with representatives from Israel and key Middle Eastern nations, in collaboration with the Department of State. Under Secretary Silvers met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, Israel National Cyber Directorate Director General Gaby Portnoy, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, CEO of the Bahrain National Cyber Security Center Shaikh Salman bin Mohamed bin Abdulla al-Khalifa, and Director General of Morocco’s Directorate General of Information Systems Security Brig. General El Mostafa Rabii to discuss the expansion of the Abraham Accords to include shared cybersecurity priorities and enhancing regional cooperation.
hstoday.us
CBP to Open New Trusted Traveler Program Appointments Each Month
In an effort to better serve the traveling public and improve transparency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) will release interview appointment slots for enrollment centers on the first Monday of every month by 9 a.m. local time. Trusted Traveler Programs support CBP’s mission of...
Comments / 0