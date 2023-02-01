ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blasdell, NY

hstoday.us

Montana Man Suspected in Threat to Damage Helena Public Schools Building With Pipe Bombs Arraigned on Charges

A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
HELENA, MT
hstoday.us

New York Man and Alabama Woman Sentenced for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

James Bradley, aka Abdullah, 21, of the Bronx, New York, and Arwa Muthana, 30, of Hoover, Alabama, were sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release and nine years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, respectively, for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).
HOOVER, AL
hstoday.us

Chicago ‘B Squad’ Member Arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Charges

A Chicago man has been arrested on charges stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
CHICAGO, IL
hstoday.us

Second Volume of National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment Analyzes Crime Guns Recovered from 2017-21

The Justice Department announced the publication of Crime Gun Intelligence and Analysis, the second volume of the National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA), a four-part, comprehensive examination of commerce in firearms and the diversion of firearms to illegal markets. Volume II presents and analyzes data – much of which has not previously been available – regarding criminal use of firearms that have been diverted from lawful commerce. In April 2021, Attorney General Garland directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to undertake its first comprehensive study of criminal gun trafficking in over two decades. The first volume of the assessment was published in May of 2022.
hstoday.us

Dr. Rand Paul Elected Ranking Member of Senate Homeland Security Committee

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was elected yesterday as ranking member of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC). “The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself, and, as Ranking Member, I look forward to continuing the storied history of this committee’s leadership in consequential bipartisan oversight and investigations,” said Dr. Paul. “Given the committee’s duty to conduct oversight over the entire government, I remain hopeful that we will pursue robust and bipartisan investigations into government censorship and the origins of COVID.”
WASHINGTON STATE
hstoday.us

CBP Proposes Expanding Advance Data Requirements to Strengthen Air Travel Security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a proposal that will strengthen international air travel security by expanding existing advance data requirements for travelers on commercial flights to and from the United States. CBP published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that will require commercial air carriers to participate...
hstoday.us

OIG: CBP Lacks Documentation on Drug Control Methodologies

Williams, Adley & Company – DC, LLP (Williams Adley), under contract with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector Genera (OIG)l, issued an Independent Accountant’s Report on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Detailed Accounting Report. The Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Circular,...
hstoday.us

House Homeland Security Committee Members Demand Answers Following No-Fly List Hack

As first reported in an exclusive from The Spectator, Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) and Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC) are demanding answers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on how a Switzerland-based cyber actor was able to access recent versions of the Federal Terrorist Screening Dataset, as well as a version of the No-Fly List. With full jurisdiction of TSA, the Committee will be conducting the necessary oversight to ensure the security of America’s transportation systems and the defense of civil rights and liberties.
WASHINGTON STATE
hstoday.us

New Jersey Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue

A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel on Feb. 2, 2023.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
hstoday.us

New York Subway Crime Down as New Security and Safety Measures Implemented

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have announced new data that shows significant progress on subway and transit public safety initiatives introduced last year. Last October, the Governor and Mayor announced that the New York Police Department and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police Department would surge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hstoday.us

DHS Expands Abraham Accords to Cybersecurity

This week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers visited Israel to deliver a keynote address at the CyberTech Global Conference and to meet with representatives from Israel and key Middle Eastern nations, in collaboration with the Department of State. Under Secretary Silvers met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, Israel National Cyber Directorate Director General Gaby Portnoy, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, CEO of the Bahrain National Cyber Security Center Shaikh Salman bin Mohamed bin Abdulla al-Khalifa, and Director General of Morocco’s Directorate General of Information Systems Security Brig. General El Mostafa Rabii to discuss the expansion of the Abraham Accords to include shared cybersecurity priorities and enhancing regional cooperation.
hstoday.us

CBP to Open New Trusted Traveler Program Appointments Each Month

In an effort to better serve the traveling public and improve transparency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) will release interview appointment slots for enrollment centers on the first Monday of every month by 9 a.m. local time. Trusted Traveler Programs support CBP’s mission of...

