Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
essexnewsdaily.com
Grand jury declines to file charges against Newark police detective in Dorsey killing
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Carl Dorsey III, 39, of South Orange, who was shot and fatally wounded by a Newark police detective just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a Jan. 26 press release from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.
hstoday.us
New Jersey Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel on Feb. 2, 2023.
Man shot and killed by police during standoff at New Jersey condo complex
Authorities say an emotionally disturbed man was visiting relatives at the Cedar Court Condo Complex in Fort Lee when he began making threats.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG
Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
Male Dies In Newark Apartment Fire
A male victim died in fire that spread through a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4, authorities said. The blaze broke out at 880 Franklin Ave., sometime during the evening. The man was pronounced dead at Clara Mass Medical Center, a spokesman with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
New Jersey Councilwoman Shot and Killed in Her Car
A New Jersey councilwoman was shot to death in her car outside her home on Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted killing. Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican councilwoman in Sayreville was found dead in her car shortly after the shooting. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told...
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring
NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20, and Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, both of Paterson; Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne; and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City; are charged by complaint with conspiracy to engage in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing and engaging in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing, including by manufacturing and subsequently selling PMFs. Santiago is also charged with...
hstoday.us
New York Subway Crime Down as New Security and Safety Measures Implemented
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have announced new data that shows significant progress on subway and transit public safety initiatives introduced last year. Last October, the Governor and Mayor announced that the New York Police Department and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police Department would surge...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
A borough councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed while sitting inside her car Wednesday evening, prosecutors confirmed.
You won’t believe how many millionaires are renting in Jersey City, NJ
When you think of what kind of residence a millionaire would live in, you might think of them as owning a palatial estate; it turns out that a lot of them are renters and there are more millionaire renters in Jersey City than all but a couple of areas nationwide.
Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident
PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
Employee killed in Paterson vehicle accident at Covanta facility
A man died after being struck by a vehicle at the Covanta, a waste management company, facility in Paterson on Saturday, according to authorities. Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66, of Paterson, was struck at the facility at 30 Fulton Street around 8:55 a.m. He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the incident.
Hit-run kills 4-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 4-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and a second child were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
