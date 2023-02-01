PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO