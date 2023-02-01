Two decades ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was founded as a U.S. government agency. It has come a long way in scope and capabilities since then. In this series, I have the fortune to interview some of the pioneers who participated in forming the first leadership of DHS. Many, if not most, of those leaders have continued to work in the homeland security and national security arena since those early days. The following interview is with Bob Liscouski, the first Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at DHS. Bob is now at the forefront of quantum technologies and is running a company that aims to keep the United States secure in the face of emerging technologies and threats.

2 DAYS AGO