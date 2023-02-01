Read full article on original website
DoD: Too Risky to Shoot Down ‘Sizable,’ ‘More Persistent’ Chinese Surveillance Balloon Over Montana
Defense officials monitoring a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon lingering and collecting intelligence over the United States said they considered shooting it down over rural Montana but determined that the risk of injuries or damage on the ground was too great. “The United States Government has detected and is tracking a...
DOD and the National Telecommunications and Information Sciences Launch 2023 5G Challenge for Open RAN with an Eye Toward Future Base Modernization
The FutureG & 5G Office in the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) is launching the 2023 5G Challenge. Sponsored by the FutureG & 5G Office and led by the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences division of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) from the Department of Commerce, the 5G Challenge will accelerate the adoption of open interfaces, interoperable components, and multi-vendor solutions toward the development of an open 5G ecosystem.
Beyond Pixels: How NGA Is Integrating Commercial Analytic Services into Agency Workflows
NGA’s Economic Indicator Monitoring contract may not be one of the agency’s best-known or biggest contracts. But its innovative approach and initial achievements are drawing attention both inside and outside the agency since the contract was awarded 17 months ago. Why? The Economic Indicator Monitoring contract, known as...
CBP Proposes Expanding Advance Data Requirements to Strengthen Air Travel Security
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a proposal that will strengthen international air travel security by expanding existing advance data requirements for travelers on commercial flights to and from the United States. CBP published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that will require commercial air carriers to participate...
DARPA Collaborates with Commercial Partners to Accelerate Quantum Computing
DARPA has selected three industry corporations for the Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) program. US2QC seeks to determine whether an underexplored approach to quantum computing is capable of achieving utility-scale operation – meaning its computational value exceeds its cost – much faster than conventional predictions. “Experts...
Dr. Rand Paul Elected Ranking Member of Senate Homeland Security Committee
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was elected yesterday as ranking member of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC). “The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself, and, as Ranking Member, I look forward to continuing the storied history of this committee’s leadership in consequential bipartisan oversight and investigations,” said Dr. Paul. “Given the committee’s duty to conduct oversight over the entire government, I remain hopeful that we will pursue robust and bipartisan investigations into government censorship and the origins of COVID.”
CISA Announces Joint Emergency Communications Division and Stakeholder Engagement Division Virtual Industry Day
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2023. These events will allow CISA and industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies. The second FY23 Virtual Industry Day is scheduled for the Emergency Communications Division (ECD) & Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED) on February 21, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, EST. Individual Breakout sessions will take place on February 22 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST and on February 23 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST. During this event, CISA will discuss the Divisions’ capabilities and will not discuss specific procurement actions or details.
DHS Pioneers: Bob Liscouski Discusses the Present and Future of Quantum Technologies
Two decades ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was founded as a U.S. government agency. It has come a long way in scope and capabilities since then. In this series, I have the fortune to interview some of the pioneers who participated in forming the first leadership of DHS. Many, if not most, of those leaders have continued to work in the homeland security and national security arena since those early days. The following interview is with Bob Liscouski, the first Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at DHS. Bob is now at the forefront of quantum technologies and is running a company that aims to keep the United States secure in the face of emerging technologies and threats.
Defense Innovation Board Concludes Winter Meeting
The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) closed out its winter board meeting in Washington, DC, on Feb. 1, 2023. Over the course of two days, the Defense Innovation Board received briefs from Department leaders on defense innovation efforts and opportunities for the Department to build strategic and enduring advantages for the warfighter. The Defense Innovation Board met with Under Secretary (Acquisition & Sustainment) William LaPlante, Under Secretary (Research & Engineering) Heidi Shyu, and Under Secretary (Comptroller) Mike McCord, and heard from the Defense Innovation Unit and service innovation organizations like AFWERX, NavalX, and Army Futures Command Army Application Lab, to better understand the defense innovation ecosystem and initiatives.
The Chertoff Group names Ellen Murray as Communications Director
The Chertoff Group announced today the appointment of Ellen Murray as Director of Communications. A proven communications strategist with a background in Homeland Security, Ellen will lead the development and execution of the company’s communications and public affairs strategy, including digital and branding. She will serve as the primary media contact.
House Homeland Security Committee Members Demand Answers Following No-Fly List Hack
As first reported in an exclusive from The Spectator, Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) and Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC) are demanding answers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on how a Switzerland-based cyber actor was able to access recent versions of the Federal Terrorist Screening Dataset, as well as a version of the No-Fly List. With full jurisdiction of TSA, the Committee will be conducting the necessary oversight to ensure the security of America’s transportation systems and the defense of civil rights and liberties.
Treasury Targets Global Sanctions Evasion Network Supporting Russia’s Military-Industrial Complex
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed full blocking sanctions against 22 individuals and entities across multiple countries related to a sanctions evasion network supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex. Today’s action, taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, are part of the U.S. strategy to methodically and intensively target sanctions evasion efforts around the globe, close down key backfilling channels, expose facilitators and enablers, and limit Russia’s access to revenue needed to wage its brutal war in Ukraine. Over the last year, Treasury has sanctioned over 100 individuals and entities engaging in activity to circumvent international sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia.
Chinese Surveillance Balloon Now Over Center of U.S., Second Spotted Over Latin America
The maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon, which was over Montana on February 2, was yesterday afternoon recorded at an altitude of about 60,000 feet and floating over the center of the continental United States in an easterly direction, posing no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground, the Pentagon said.
DHS Expands Abraham Accords to Cybersecurity
This week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers visited Israel to deliver a keynote address at the CyberTech Global Conference and to meet with representatives from Israel and key Middle Eastern nations, in collaboration with the Department of State. Under Secretary Silvers met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, Israel National Cyber Directorate Director General Gaby Portnoy, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, CEO of the Bahrain National Cyber Security Center Shaikh Salman bin Mohamed bin Abdulla al-Khalifa, and Director General of Morocco’s Directorate General of Information Systems Security Brig. General El Mostafa Rabii to discuss the expansion of the Abraham Accords to include shared cybersecurity priorities and enhancing regional cooperation.
DARPA Team Begins Work on Field Deployable Whole Blood Equivalent
Bleeding is the most common cause of potentially survivable death in trauma, in both military and civilian settings. Whole blood is recognized as the resuscitation fluid of choice; however, it has limited viability, requires cold storage, and is not always available due to logistical challenges and donor dependence. Despite the Department of Defense’s (DoD) extensive and highly effective blood program, rapid patient evacuation to a facility that has blood is not always an option. To improve changes for survival, patients should have access to blood in 30 minutes or less1.
China’s Plans for Taiwan and Narrative Warfare
Recent analysis of Xi Jinping’s appointment of a trusted influencer foretells his strategy to move away from the “One Country, Two Systems” policy: “This top leadership change hints at Xi’s political strategy as he aims for a fourth term. ‘Wang Huning’s mission is to lay the groundwork for Taiwan unification.’”
