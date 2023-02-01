Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need
Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need
fox10phoenix.com
As Maricopa County evictions rise to 2008 levels, Arizona named most popular state to move to in 2022
PHOENIX - The number of evictions in Maricopa County rose in January to levels not seen since September 2008, despite Arizona becoming the most popular state to move to in 2022. According to court records, there were 7,031 eviction filings last month. It's a 13% increase from January 2019, which...
Personal trauma inspires Arizona mom to lead mental health nonprofit
ARIZONA, USA — The Hope Foundation’s business model is straightforward, directly paying for counseling sessions for individuals experiencing financial hardship. “If we can give people the resources and tools to deal with anxiety, to get out of their homes, to feel happy, that’s how we create change,” said Hope Foundation CEO Jen Hildebrand.
KTAR.com
Empty seats: COVID pandemic not the only reason for spike in chronic absenteeism in Arizona
PHOENIX — The number of Arizona students missing school has skyrocketed over the last few years. The COVID pandemic isn’t the only reason. A report by the Helios Education Foundation in partnership with WestEd found 22% – or one in five –elementary and junior high students were chronically absent in 2021. That’s a jump from up to 14% prior to the pandemic.
knau.org
New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities
The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
AZFamily
Anti-cancer showers help Buckeye firefighters fight deadly disease
Anti-cancer showers help Buckeye firefighters fight deadly disease
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
AZFamily
Phoenix Rescue Mission helping mother heal from addiction
Phoenix Rescue Mission helping mother heal from addiction
AZFamily
Phoenix school crossing guard wins Pay It Forward Award
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward to Tim Mueller, a crossing guard at Madison Traditional Academy who does all he can to keep the students safe. Toni Williams, who nominated Tim, said, “Everybody, the parents as well, say ‘hey, Mr. Tim. Thank you, Mr. Tim.’ He will acknowledge them.” Tim would respond by calling them ‘sport’ and ‘superstar.’ “It makes their day, every day. If he’s not there, I get a million questions,” she said. “They really miss him when he is not here.”
kjzz.org
Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination
Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
Superintendent Tom Horne lays out new plans for education
Superintendent Tom Horne says he is working on some plans and will send them to the State Board of Education for consideration.
AZFamily
New homeless shelter in Surprise helps teens and young adults get jobs
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A brand new shelter opened on Thursday to help kids who are homeless in Surprise. The shelter is part of a program designed to help kids gain life skills and eventually transition into permanent homes. “Homebase’s opening here in Surprise could not come at a more important time,” said Gov. Katie Hobbs.
knau.org
Arizona tribal water rights settlements to receive millions in federal funding
The U.S. Department of the Interior will allocate tens of millions of dollars in funding for tribal water rights settlements in Arizona and elsewhere. Nearly $140 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go to the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project and another 40 million will be devoted to a settlement between the Navajo Nation and the State of Utah.
Arizona homeowners can now get up to $40,000 in stimulus money in online application
If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman meets birth family for the first time
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”
Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes
PHOENIX – The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on local food and rent taxes. “I don’t want to make light of inflation, but this is a temporary problem. When you make a permanent solution like cutting taxes, you create issues,” Tom Belshe said Friday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale

The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults.
AZFamily
New homeless youth shelter opens in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is dealing with a rising homeless youth population and resources are increasingly becoming scarce. But now, a new shelter and community center based in Surprise has opened to help provide more services. Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra went out to Homebase Surprise, a new...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft
KOLD-TV
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
