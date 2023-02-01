Read full article on original website
Ouachita Parish woman and man arrested after police find narcotics and firearm in their home
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, at 2:47 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle in the driveway. Upon arrival, police made contact with 47-year-old Charles Douglas Brown and Charlene Davis.
Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was located in...
Sterlington Police: Middle school student threatens another student with a firearm; authorities investigating the situation
UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s has released more information on the alleged threat that took place with two students of Sterlington Middle School. On February 1, 2023, authorities were contacted by a concerned parent regarding a suspicious photo of a firearm on her juvenile sons’ phone and a message not to attend class at Sterlington Middle School.
Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested and charged...
18-year-old Bastrop man wanted for Homicide, police say
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.
Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a traffic violation in Ouachita Parish, La. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jayln Thompson, and the passenger, 21-year-old Derek Tipps. The story given to authorities by...
Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Louisiana woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice.
Driver crashes vehicle in Ouachita Parish while under the influence; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to LA 15 around 11:54 PM in reference to a vehicle being in a ditch. Authorities were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was asleep at the wheel. Once authorities arrived […]
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations
Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
Second gunman who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police turns himself in, authorities confirm
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/02/2023): On Thursday, February 2, 2023, another suspect in the January 28, 2023, Monroe Police Department ambush shooting turned himself in to authorities to tell his side of the story. According to police, 18-year-old Ralphiel Jerome Singleton Jr. mentioned that he was previously shot by multiple […]
Investigation by the Louisiana State Police leads to criminal charge against a Rayville councilwoman
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020. In 2016, Kellum pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to being a […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2. Union Parish, Louisiana – On February 3, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking assistance locating a missing woman from Bernice, Louisiana. According to authorities, Theresa Dawn Jones, age 56,...
