Sterlington Police: Middle school student threatens another student with a firearm; authorities investigating the situation

UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s has released more information on the alleged threat that took place with two students of Sterlington Middle School. On February 1, 2023, authorities were contacted by a concerned parent regarding a suspicious photo of a firearm on her juvenile sons’ phone and a message not to attend class at Sterlington Middle School.
Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested and charged...
18-year-old Bastrop man wanted for Homicide, police say

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.
Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
Woman Killed in Traffic Accident in Bienville Parish

Police say a Jonesboro woman was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning. The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m.on LA Hwy 507 west of LA Hwy 9. The collision involved three cars. Troopers say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer was killed in the wreck. State Police Released This Statement:. "The initial...
UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations

Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
Second gunman who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police turns himself in, authorities confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/02/2023): On Thursday, February 2, 2023, another suspect in the January 28, 2023, Monroe Police Department ambush shooting turned himself in to authorities to tell his side of the story. According to police, 18-year-old Ralphiel Jerome Singleton Jr. mentioned that he was previously shot by multiple […]
Investigation by the Louisiana State Police leads to criminal charge against a Rayville councilwoman

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.
