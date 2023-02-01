Effective: 2023-02-04 20:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 845 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Bossier, Bienville and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several more days. The bayou will continue to slowly fall and flood problems will decrease and end. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 01/01/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO