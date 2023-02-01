Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Columbia and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2 feet on 04/14/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 845 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Bossier, Bienville and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several more days. The bayou will continue to slowly fall and flood problems will decrease and end. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 01/01/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 20:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 12:54:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Friday was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
