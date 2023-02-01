Effective: 2023-02-04 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Perry, George and Greene Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady around 21 feet through early Monday morning. A gradual fall is then expected through Thursday. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO