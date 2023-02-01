ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby

Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sporting News

Female pound-for-pound rankings: The top 12 best women's boxers in the world right now

WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano gets her first chance to become an undisputed champion this Saturday, February 4, when she takes on WBA counterpart Erika Cruz at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Puerto Rico’s Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) is a seven-weight world champion...
Sporting News

What channel is Tottenham vs Man City? How to watch Premier League on TV

Man City will resume their battle to drag Arsenal back in the Premier League title race this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side head to Tottenham. City have already beaten Spurs since the start of 2023, with an impressive 4-2 fightback win over Antonio Conte's charges at the Etihad Stadium last month, and they will be looking to carry that positivity into this contest.
Sporting News

Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR

Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
Sporting News

What is DAZN? How to stream Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz boxing fight

Fighting Erika Cruz for undisputed featherweight gold means everything to Amanda Serrano. “The Real Deal” is ready to make history inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on February 4. Serrano, a seven-division champion, beat Heather Hardy in 2019 for the WBO and WBC featherweight titles. She knocked...
Sporting News

Japanese rugby club plunged into scandal over bar incident

Japanese rugby side Hino Red Dolphins has suspended its operations following a media report that has accused its players of stripping, groping waitresses, and smashing glasses at a bar in southwestern Japan’s Oita. The club – which once boasted All Black No.8 Kieran Read among its number – has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy