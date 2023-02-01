Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Sporting News
Female pound-for-pound rankings: The top 12 best women's boxers in the world right now
WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano gets her first chance to become an undisputed champion this Saturday, February 4, when she takes on WBA counterpart Erika Cruz at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Puerto Rico’s Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) is a seven-weight world champion...
Sporting News
Has an MLS team ever played in Club World Cup? History of USA and Canada in FIFA club tournament
The Seattle Sounders are making history as they head to Morocco to participate in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. This year's tournament, officially dubbed "2022" even though it's taking place in February 2023 thanks to delays to other competitions that pushed the schedule back, will feature a Major League Soccer club for the first time ever.
Sporting News
What channel is Tottenham vs Man City? How to watch Premier League on TV
Man City will resume their battle to drag Arsenal back in the Premier League title race this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side head to Tottenham. City have already beaten Spurs since the start of 2023, with an impressive 4-2 fightback win over Antonio Conte's charges at the Etihad Stadium last month, and they will be looking to carry that positivity into this contest.
Sporting News
Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR
Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
Sporting News
What is DAZN? How to stream Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz boxing fight
Fighting Erika Cruz for undisputed featherweight gold means everything to Amanda Serrano. “The Real Deal” is ready to make history inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on February 4. Serrano, a seven-division champion, beat Heather Hardy in 2019 for the WBO and WBC featherweight titles. She knocked...
Sporting News
Al Fateh vs Al Nassr live stream, TV channel, lineups as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Saudi Pro League action
All eyes will be back on Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend as Al Nassr return to the Saudi Pro League title race with a trip to Al Fateh. Ronaldo is yet to score for his new club, following a world record free transfer to Riyadh after the 2022 World Cup, with his performances receiving growing criticism.
Sporting News
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 not in Croke Park: New location for 2023 boxing rematch
Since their epic clash in April 2022, the world has been waiting for the rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The dream was for the fight to be inside Croke Park, the 80,000+ Irish stadium. Sadly, per Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, this dream has become a...
Sporting News
Japanese rugby club plunged into scandal over bar incident
Japanese rugby side Hino Red Dolphins has suspended its operations following a media report that has accused its players of stripping, groping waitresses, and smashing glasses at a bar in southwestern Japan’s Oita. The club – which once boasted All Black No.8 Kieran Read among its number – has...
Comments / 0