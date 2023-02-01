ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMS Staffing and Funding Crisis Across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The shortage of Emergency Medical Service providers is reaching a crisis stage across the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health reports nearly 41% of EMS units in the state have a staff of six or less, and 21% have only two to three on hand.
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
