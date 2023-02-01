Read full article on original website
DNR: Deep freeze Will Help Complete Water Clarity Test Ahead of Sturgeon Spearing
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon spearers, are you ready?. With the Winnebago System’s sturgeon spearing season just nine days away, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is preparing. Opening day is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 and the season will run for 16 days or until the harvest caps...
Students React to UW System Survey Showing a Reluctance to Speak on Political Issues
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A majority of college students do not feel comfortable expressing their political views inside the classroom. That figure is concerning to many students in the UW System. “It’s really disheartening to hear that a lot of my colleagues feel disenfranchised in the classroom,” Wisconsin College Republicans...
EMS Staffing and Funding Crisis Across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The shortage of Emergency Medical Service providers is reaching a crisis stage across the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health reports nearly 41% of EMS units in the state have a staff of six or less, and 21% have only two to three on hand.
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
