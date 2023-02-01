Bay Hill hosts Arnold Palmer Media Day

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill is set for March 2-5 and on Tuesday afternoon, the course hosted Media Day.

World No. 2 ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler is the defending champ in this event and he is set to make his return to Orlando. As of January 31, 27 of the Top 50 golfers in the world are committed to playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

World No. 1 ranked golfer Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas are the other Top 10 golfers in the field as of now.

The purse in the event has also increased from $10,000,000 to $20,000,000.

The following was released from the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

• New for 2023:

▪ The Lexington Cottage near 18 green will be open to the public as a part of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation’s “Arnie’s Army Legacy Experience”, displaying some of Mr. Palmer’s most interesting artifacts and awards and rallying “Arnie’s Army.”

▪ Throwback Thursday. Thursday only -- Access to the Landing off the 9th fairway, complimentary Anheuser-Busch beer, pose with trophies from years past, and score retro gear available only to you. All-inclusive ticket includes: Tournament grounds admission for Thursday, Admission to Throwback Thursday event and covered, open-air venue from 12-3 p.m., photo opportunities with past trophies, exclusive throwback merch item, throwback pricing on select food items, beer from Anheuser-Busch and signature commemorative bottle opener.

▪ The White Claw Fan Deck with enhanced features. Featuring an all-new player walk along the 16th tee, fans are guaranteed to get up-close-and-personal views of your favorite PGA TOUR pros. Special food truck offerings will be available for purchase only to guests in the White Claw Fan Deck. Plus, new shade structures will enhance your all-day viewing experience.

▪ New Fan Village on No. 9 will offer a second Orlando Health Family Care Suite and all-new ways to watch the live telecast, this area was made with every fan in mind. New concession options, the Bushmills Irish Whiskey bar, and interactive opportunities will make for a great space to relax on the front nine.

▪ Monday Junior Clinic sponsored by Primrose Schools and held in conjunction with The First Tee of Central Florida will have a new host this year in Ryan Rustand aka Coach Rusty. We encourage all parents to bring their little ones out Monday afternoon of tournament week to see the show, free of charge.



