DeSantis: Special session on Disney’s Reedy Creek expected next week

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expecting there to be a special legislative session next week on the future of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

DeSantis’ Press Secretary released a statement Tuesday evening confirming the Governor “anticipates a special session next week on Reedy Creek and other items.”

READ: Janitor, 72, gets trapped in inmate holding cell without food for 3 days while cleaning courthouse

The Governor’s Office did not say what the “other items” included.

In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

In early 2021, Disney got caught up in the fight over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay.”

READ: Rep. George Santos stepping down from House committees

When then-CEO Bob Chapek finally spoke out against the legislation, DeSantis pushed lawmakers to end the existence of Reedy Creek, and in April of 2022, signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now, the state must decide what to do next .

DeSantis has previously said he wants Disney to be responsible for their outstanding debt and pay their fair share of taxes.

Reedy Creek currently has about $1 billion in outstanding bonds. According to state law, if the district goes away in June of 2023 without a replacement, the obligation to service those bonds will fall on the taxpayers of Orange and Osceola counties.

READ: Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting

So far, no Reedy Creek bill has been filed.

A public notice filed on the Osceola County website states that there is an “intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature during a regular, extended, or special session” related to the future of the eventual dissolution of Reedy Creek.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.