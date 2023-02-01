Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield residents Christopher Hulbert and William Sibley named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University
Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Congratulations to Christopher Hulbert, a full-time student majoring in History and Social Science and William Sibley, a full-time student majoring in Business Administration. To qualify...
hamlethub.com
Danbury residents named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University
Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Congratulations to the Danbury resident who were named to the dean's list:. Jack Brown. Gianna Cruciani. Justin Hope. Edmund Hurdle. Kayden Louzada. Jordan Madaus. Zoe...
hamlethub.com
Eastern student Kelly Pompa of Cos Cob makes fall 2022 Dean's List
Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among them is full-time student Kelly Pompa of Cos Cob, who majors in Communication. To qualify for Dean's List, full-time students must complete a minimum...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Austin Stietzel Recognized as Student Leader at New York Institute of Technology
New York Institute of Technology Recognizes Ridgefield Student Leader. New York Institute of Technology recognizes the student leaders who assist the university's Academic Success and Enrichment team, including Ridgefield's Austin Stietzel, who serves as a Supplemental Instruction Leader. For more information, visit nyit.edu.
hamlethub.com
FCIAC selects Ridgefield High School seniors Hadley Drever and Henry Idone as Winter 2023 Exemplary Scholar Athletes
The FCIAC selected Ridgefield High School seniors Hadley Drever and Henry Idone as the Winter 2023 Exemplary Scholar Athletes. Both shine in the classroom, the sports arena, and the arts. Hadley Drever has consistently maintained High Honor Roll all four years of high school and is a member of the...
hamlethub.com
Kratos Gymnasts of Bethel Perform At The Bay State Invitational
Gymnasts of Kratos Gymnastics located in Bethel, CT performed at the Bay State Invitational on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The competition welcomed gymnasts from all over the Northeast region of the country. Girls from Kratos ranged in age from 7-14 years of age, competing in levels Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Despite being the youngest competitors and the smallest team size, gymnasts representing Kratos’ Xcel Silver Team earned second place as a team & filled the entire podium on uneven bars.
hamlethub.com
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield 5th Graders Graduate from D.A.R.E., Dare N. Lion Attends Ceremony!
Congratulations to the fifth-grade students from Farmingville Elementary School who graduated from this year's D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program. Ridgefield Police Department remarks, "We're all proud of you (especially Officer Giglio) and wish you well for the remainder of the school year. A special shout out to Dare N. Lion for surprising us at the ceremony!"
hamlethub.com
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut
Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
hamlethub.com
ACT of CT to honor Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. at gala on April 1, tickets on sale February 15!
ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at ACT of CT!. This year, ACT of CT will honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with the theater’s Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and continues to lead the theater's robust and expanding education and outreach programs. Rudy, a Ridgefield resident for some 50 years, has quietly encouraged and supported activities and organizations like ACT of CT that have found a home here.
hamlethub.com
Darien Arts Center accepting applications for Art Scholarship
Applications are now being accepted for the Ginny Wright Scholarship. The Darien Arts Center awards this $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior in Darien who will continue their study of the visual arts or design in college. It is not necessary that the student be declaring art as a...
hamlethub.com
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarships Application – 2023
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Information & Application. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds permit. Chamber Connection - the applicant must have a parent or guardian who works for a business that is a member in good standing of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce or the applicant themselves may be employed by a business who is a member of the Chamber.
hamlethub.com
Chamber Invites Local Businesses to Ridgefield Teachers and Staff Some LOVE with Specials and Discounts - February 13-17
Teaching is a Work of HEART and we invite all Ridgefield businesses to show their LOVE for Ridgefield Public School Teachers and Staff with a special offer or discount during the week of February 13-17! How it Works. Retail & Restaurant Locations: can offer Ridgefield Public School teachers and staff...
hamlethub.com
Gigi Amatuzzi, Father Figure to Many at Ridgefield's Roma Pizza, has Died
At 9:15 am today, Friday, January 3, we lost another titan of the Ridgefield, Connecticut community. Gigi Amatuzzi, brother to George Amatuzzi, passed in the company of those who loved him. While he had no children of his own, he remained a father figure to many who worked at Roma...
hamlethub.com
Modern Focus Optometry Celebrates Grand Opening In Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Modern Focus Optometry, located at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Balaz, and owner of Lawrence Roberts Real Estate, Larry Roberts, joined owner Dr. Nicholas Sostilio, to celebrate the grand opening of his practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 1st.
hamlethub.com
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
hamlethub.com
Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan YMCA OPEN for showers, 1.3% of Eversource customers in New Canaan remain without power
This morning, Saturday, February 4, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan provided a community update saying, "Eversource is reporting 113 outages in New Canaan (1.3% of customers), down from roughly 300 at the apex of the storm. Eversource has not provided any restoration estimates to Emergency Management, but informed us that there are 3 crews in town currently working, with over a dozen crews headed to New Canaan in the next couple of hours. The outage on Ponus Ridge is reported to be complex with 4 sections of wires down and needing repair. We continue to pressure Eversource to provide estimates and more crews to New Canaan for service restoration."
hamlethub.com
Warming Center at Ridgefield Parks & Rec is OPEN!
The warming center at Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road will be open today until 7 p.m. or warming, showers and charging. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the town website (www.Ridgefieldct.org), the town Facebook page, the OEM Facebook page, local media sources and via Ridgefield Alerts (www.ridgefieldalerts.com).
hamlethub.com
Bethel Receives School Mental Health Workers Grants
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that 20 school districts across Connecticut are being awarded $5 million in funding under a competitive state grant program that will be used for hiring and maintaining school mental health workers during the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school years. Administered by the Connecticut State Department...
