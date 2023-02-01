This morning, Saturday, February 4, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan provided a community update saying, "Eversource is reporting 113 outages in New Canaan (1.3% of customers), down from roughly 300 at the apex of the storm. Eversource has not provided any restoration estimates to Emergency Management, but informed us that there are 3 crews in town currently working, with over a dozen crews headed to New Canaan in the next couple of hours. The outage on Ponus Ridge is reported to be complex with 4 sections of wires down and needing repair. We continue to pressure Eversource to provide estimates and more crews to New Canaan for service restoration."

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO