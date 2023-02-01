Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Industry Briefing: CoinEx & ViaBTC Capital Co-publish the 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT to Review Crypto Categories
In January 2023, CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital co-published the 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT to offer data analysis and insights into sectors spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, NFT, public chains, DeFi, SocialFi, GameFi, and regulatory policies. Moreover, the report also predicted the trends of the crypto market in 2023. Today, we will dive into the report, with a focus on the major crypto categories.
NEWSBTC
Best Play-to-Earn Startups to Watch in 2023 Amid the Crypto Market Recession
With the beginning of 2023, the cryptocurrency market turned to growth, though the overall outlook remains uncertain due to the ongoing economic recession. Despite this, the gaming niche within the cryptocurrency industry continues to attract new players and investors. According to data from Dappradar, the number of active users in...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Whale Withdraws $60 Million In SHIB From Binance, Bullish?
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has made several withdrawals from the crypto exchange Binance in the past day. Here’s what this may mean. Shiba Inu Whale Gradually Transferred Coins Out Of Binance Today. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, several sizeable Shiba Inu...
NEWSBTC
Australia Gives Its Crypto Watchdogs More Teeth To Fight Scammers
In 2022, the crypto space faced a high rate of scams and fraudulent activities, especially in the DeFi sector. Scammers use phishing, fake ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), Ponzi schemes, and impersonation techniques to trick people into giving up their cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies made it easier for...
NEWSBTC
Craig Wright Wants His $2.5 Billion, Demanding For a Bitcoin Hard Fork
Judge Colin Birss of the London Court of Appeal on Friday, February 3, ruled that Craig Wright’s lawsuit against 14 Bitcoin developers has what it takes to go to trial. Craig Wright, through Tulip Trading, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. He is suing 14 developers, seeking to recover 111,000 BTC.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale
The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
NEWSBTC
Binance Integrates Binance-Pegged BUSD On Optimism Network
Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange by client count and trading volumes, has integrated Binance-Pegged BUSD on the Ethereum layer-2 platform, the Optimism Network. In a press release on February 2, Binance said their users can now begin depositing and withdrawing the wrapped token via the Optimism Network. The Optimism Network...
NEWSBTC
Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are Popular Twitter Crypto Recommendations. Here’s Why Savvy Investors Choose Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Instead
Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies with a huge social media presence, especially on Twitter. While their communities continue to show overwhelming love, a new entrant, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is quickly piquing their interest. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a cross-chain protocol that aims to...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Still Reeling As Bitcoin’s Break Above $24,000 Triggers Liquidations
On Wednesday, the crypto market received favorable news in form of the FOMC announcement and the price of Bitcoin eventually broke above $24,000. With the Fed turning dovish after being hawkish all through 2022, it has been a beacon for the crypto market to rally and the liquidations have ramped up as the market took advantage of this.
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Price Return To $20,000? Here’s What Investors Expect
Bitcoin price is still trending comfortably above the $23,000 level as it maintains its bullish trend. This has continued for a couple of weeks now, propelled forward by the newly adopted dovish stance of the United States Federal Reserve. However, not all investors have embraced this bullish trend as many still expect a decline in price for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Solana Can Depreciate Further If It Doesn’t Breach Its Immediate Target
Solana had significantly recovered from the lows it touched in November and December. Currently, the SOL price is stuck below the $26 mark, which has caused the altcoin to lose further value. Over the last 24 hours, Solana fell by 0.7%, which indicated that the coin was range-bound on its...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Fantom (FTM) Make Appreciable Profits As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Moves Closer To 700%
As the month gradually winds down, crypto enthusiasts zoom in on the coins with gains so far. Whilst Fantom (FTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) achieve appreciable profits, Orbeon Protocol continues in its ascent, soaring close to 700% in its stage 4 presales. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Dogecoin (Doge) Market Indicators Are...
NEWSBTC
Fetch.ai (FET) up 200% in 30 days – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets by 1400% in Presale
Newcomer Fetch.ai (FET) has managed to surge by a massive 200% in just 30 days following the next it has become one of Binance’s reserve assets, and the demand for AI increases. Furthermore, we have cryptocurrency project Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) skyrocketing over 1,400% within just a few weeks during its pre-sale, with analysts now predicting it will surge by another 300% soon, reaching over $0,24 per token.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) Gains 6% In One Day As Market Sees Correction
Polkadot is rising again after slowing down on its earlier rally in January. The token is trading at $6.97, representing an increase of 5.98% in 24 hours. The token’s price has been in this range since January 20, 2023, with small increments in daily intervals. Also, Polkadot had 20...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,700
Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could again unless there is a downside break below the $1,600 support zone. Ethereum spiked above the $1,700 resistance zone before it corrected lower. The price is now trading above $1,620 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cronos (CRO) – The Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now
Innovation And Usability Drive Cryptocurrencies. When Satoshi made Bitcoin (BTC) available in 2009, the world moved on its axis, and nothing was ever the same again. The financial world took notice, and while the masses initially dismissed it, those with a nous for innovation knew Bitcoin (BTC) was the next big thing. Not since the invention of the internet itself has an invention had such an enormous impact on the world.
NEWSBTC
Twitter Scraps Free API Access, Crypto Developers Must Pay
From February 9, anyone who wishes to use the Twitter application programming interface (API) will have to pay. In an announcement on February 2, Twitter, one of the world’s largest social media platforms, said they will no longer support free access to their v2 and v1.1 APIs. Instead, anyone interested must have to subscribe to the basic paid tier.
NEWSBTC
Dacxi.com rebrands to Wealth99
Dacxi Group unveils major rebrand and splits into two brands: Wealth99 and Dacxi Chain. LONDON, UK February 2, 2023. The leading digital wealth platform – formerly known as Dacxi.com – has a new look, logo, and name; Wealth99. Dacxi.com’s rebrand to Wealth99 officially went live on February 1st,...
NEWSBTC
Don’t Get Too Greedy On Bitcoin, Analyst Suggests, Here’s Why
Bitcoin has experienced a significant trend change; the market sentiment has also changed in 2023. Since breaking from consolidation, Bitcoin’s momentum has shifted to the upside, transitioning from a bear market to potentially the early stages of a new bull market. In a monthly newsletter, veteran quant investor and...
NEWSBTC
Fantom And Decentraland Explode As Big Eyes Coin Raises $21M In Presale
Over the past month, the crypto space has seen a bullish trend. Many crypto enthusiasts are now regaining their confidence in cryptocurrencies, hoping it’s the end of the winter and the start of a probable bull market in the new year. Amidst the rise of cryptocurrencies, few names stand out. Fantom and Decentraland have gained massively whilst Big Eyes Coin makes history with the biggest presale since 2021!
Comments / 0