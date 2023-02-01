Read full article on original website
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention
One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
10 Wonderful Sounds That Mean Summer Is Back In New Jersey
Living near the Jersey Shore has its perks; beautiful beaches, tons of great outdoor activities, and of course there's always something going on. That being said, there is something I really am missing during these peaceful off months at the shore, and it's something I didn't think I'd miss. When...
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers
💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
Travel Experts Say This Great Hotel Is New Jersey’s Most Unique
Sometimes there's no better getaway than the ones you can find right here in New Jersey. A major publication has revealed what they think the most unique hotel in New Jersey is. Here in the Garden State, we're always looking for something new and unique to do, so why not...
If You Leave New Jersey, Here Are The Most Popular Places to Go in America
First, let me say that I have lived my entire life in New Jersey. I have traveled a lot but New Jersey is always home and has been. I love traveling and seeing other parts of the country and the world, but the Garden State is what I love and know, especially here at the Jersey Shore.
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
The 2023 Definitive List of the Very Best Bagels in New Jersey
I asked Jersey Facebook foodies to name their favorite bagel spot. Now it's time to reveal the best of the best. When I posed the question on social media of where to find the best bagel, there were a few wise guys and girls who answered "New York." I'm not...
Experts Say the Most Mouthwatering Wings are From a New Jersey Favorite
With the 'Big Game' on the way, many of us will be filling up on wicked good wings. Foodie experts are saying some of the most savory chicken wings can be found right here in The Garden State. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.4 billion wings will be consumed...
Foodies! It’s New Jersey’s Best Diner and It’s One of the Best in the Nation
One of our favorite things to do when it comes to dining out is to find fantastic Jersey diners to try out. There is nothing like a good Jersey diner. It's something many places try to replicate, but never seem to be able to do completely. When it comes to...
NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind
Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
These Incredibly Offensive Baby Names are Actually Banned in New Jersey
ABCDE - The name is pronounced, "ab-si-day." But let's be honest here. The parents waited until the last minute trying to decide and just gave their child the name of the first five letters of the alphabet. SHI*HEAD - I kid you not. Two brain surgeons thought it would be...
Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Hollywood Walk of Fame is such a historic landmark in LA that people go out of their way to take a trip to find their favorite celebrity’s star and take that Instagram pic. I’ve never been, but I know if I ever make my way to that area,...
