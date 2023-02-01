ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KDVR.com

Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified

The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
DENVER, CO
kurv.com

Teen Arrested After Entering Texas School Following Shooting

(AP) — Authorities say a teenager who had been involved in a shooting with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday the teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit. Late Thursday morning, one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer at an apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested there, but a third fled to the nearby high school. Authorities say the suspect was found inside the school’s auditorium, which had about 100 students. No injuries inside the school were reported.
HOUSTON, TX
The Denver Gazette

Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
DENVER, CO
KHOU

HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX

