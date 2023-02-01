(AP) — Authorities say a teenager who had been involved in a shooting with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday the teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit. Late Thursday morning, one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer at an apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested there, but a third fled to the nearby high school. Authorities say the suspect was found inside the school’s auditorium, which had about 100 students. No injuries inside the school were reported.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO