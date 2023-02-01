Read full article on original website
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
KDVR.com
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
kurv.com
Teen Arrested After Entering Texas School Following Shooting
(AP) — Authorities say a teenager who had been involved in a shooting with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday the teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit. Late Thursday morning, one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer at an apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested there, but a third fled to the nearby high school. Authorities say the suspect was found inside the school’s auditorium, which had about 100 students. No injuries inside the school were reported.
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
cw39.com
DA: Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for Alief robbery and murder
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Elie Ngouelet, 23, of Houston, agreed to plead guilty to murder after a...
Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station
Authorities need your help looking for these two suspects accused of killing and robbing a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1
A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
Houston mom preparing civil lawsuit against city, police after son's in-custody death ruled homicide
"I think they killed him." The 19-year-old died back in 2021 while restrained by officers, a moment captured on bodycam, but a police union chief said the officers involved were cleared.
KKTV
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have identified one person tied to a large Comcast outage in Colorado Springs. The outage occurred on Jan. 11. Police believe 10 fiber-optic cables had been damaged in the downtown area at 322 E. Cucharras St. “The amount of damage for the...
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize him? Man wanted for questioning after deadly shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting that took place in December. The person of interest is described as a Black man, medium height and build, with tied-back locks and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black Adidas jogging suit, red sweatpants, black shoes and glasses.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
KHOU
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Houston school after police shooting
The school went on lockdown for a few hours after officials were notified that the suspect was inside the school. HISD's police chief said the suspect is a student.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted for 4 aggravated robberies arrested after leading deputies on chase, breaking into 2 homes, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who was wanted for four aggravated robberies has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase and breaking into two homes, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 8 a.m. they attempted to serve a warrant to the man...
HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston
HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
