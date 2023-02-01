ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
HOOKS, TX
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Electric Company’s Crews Working In Cold

The weather was kicking power off and on for SWEPCO in the Winnsboro area yesterday. Some lost electric power before crews restored it just before 8:00. It was down again before 10:00 and restored at 10:34 before dropping out until 11:22 last night. SWEPCO had over 1,300 without power and fixed all but 29 just before 3:00 this morning. Wood County Electric Co-Op has 97 without power east of Mineola and 34 in the Yantis area. Upshur County had no power outages.
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree

LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested Michael Eudy on two counts of Debit or Credit Card Abuse. They also charged him with three misdemeanors, and he remains in jail. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael Traemon White for Assault on a Family or Household member with prior convictions, Credit or Debit Card Abuse, and a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Terroristic Threat. His bond is $52,500, but Franklin County has not set a bond. He remains in the Titus County Jail.
KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
marioncoherald.com

West Mountain VFD donates fire engines to Gray VFD

MARION COUNTY, Texas — West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (Upshur County) donated two Type II fire engines to Gray Volunteer Fire Department (Marion County) in a direct donation through the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Helping Hands program. Winter Storm Uri in 2021 caused catastrophic freeze damage to Gray...
MARION COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been accused of intoxication manslaughter after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Jacob Alan Tucker, 24, was booked into Wood County Jail on Feb. 2. He was the driver in a wreck that took place on Nov. 26, 2022, at...
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash took place in Rusk County. The crash took place at the US 259 and FM 2276 intersection. “Expect minor delays and expect presence of emergency vehicles so slow down out there,” said Rusk County OEM. No further information is available at this time. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA

