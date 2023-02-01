Read full article on original website
Related
FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KTRE
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
easttexasradio.com
Electric Company’s Crews Working In Cold
The weather was kicking power off and on for SWEPCO in the Winnsboro area yesterday. Some lost electric power before crews restored it just before 8:00. It was down again before 10:00 and restored at 10:34 before dropping out until 11:22 last night. SWEPCO had over 1,300 without power and fixed all but 29 just before 3:00 this morning. Wood County Electric Co-Op has 97 without power east of Mineola and 34 in the Yantis area. Upshur County had no power outages.
KLTV
Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree
The suspect fled the scene; if you have any information about the shooting, call Longview police or Gregg County CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at two closed roads at opposite ends of Harrison County as culverts were washed out by recent rain. Trial kicks...
KTRE
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested Michael Eudy on two counts of Debit or Credit Card Abuse. They also charged him with three misdemeanors, and he remains in jail. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael Traemon White for Assault on a Family or Household member with prior convictions, Credit or Debit Card Abuse, and a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Terroristic Threat. His bond is $52,500, but Franklin County has not set a bond. He remains in the Titus County Jail.
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
KLTV
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a train wreck near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview. No injuries have been reported.
marioncoherald.com
West Mountain VFD donates fire engines to Gray VFD
MARION COUNTY, Texas — West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (Upshur County) donated two Type II fire engines to Gray Volunteer Fire Department (Marion County) in a direct donation through the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Helping Hands program. Winter Storm Uri in 2021 caused catastrophic freeze damage to Gray...
KSLA
Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
KLTV
Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been accused of intoxication manslaughter after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Jacob Alan Tucker, 24, was booked into Wood County Jail on Feb. 2. He was the driver in a wreck that took place on Nov. 26, 2022, at...
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash took place in Rusk County. The crash took place at the US 259 and FM 2276 intersection. “Expect minor delays and expect presence of emergency vehicles so slow down out there,” said Rusk County OEM. No further information is available at this time. […]
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
