Hastings Public Schools Boosts cyber security
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a few days removed from a cyber threat at Thayer Central, one local school district is choosing to be proactive in stopping cyber threats. Hastings Public Schools is revamping its cyber security. Those in the school system will be required to go through dual authentication before having access to the system.
Parents and students share thoughts on threat at Thayer Central Community Schools
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Students at Thayer Central Community Schools headed back to the classroom on Thursday. Investigators with Nebraska State Patrol tech crime unit and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office determined the source of a social media threat. The person behind it is located in New Mexico and they’re now working with authorities there.
Local school discusses protocol for school shooting threats
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In wake of the Thayer Central school shooting threat, other schools are now evaluating how they would handle the situation. At Hastings Public Schools, they have a threat assessment team that is notified when a threat is made to any of the schools. The team then...
2 KHS students selected for K-12 National Ceramic Exhibition
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney High School students were selected to have their work on display at the 26th Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition to be held in March in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jenna Mapes, a KHS sophomore, and Maria Buck, a KHS senior, had artwork selected. From the 1,317...
Three central Nebraska schools win NFF Academic Excellence awards
IRVING, Texas (Press Release) - The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the national state winners of the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Awards, which go to the top academic football teams from each level of play within each state. The 60 teams will...
University of Nebraska students, Special Olympics athletes team up through new partnership
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska at Kearney students and Special Olympics athletes shared the court Wednesday evening inside the Health and Sports Center on campus. Spread across the arena floor, the group, about 50 people in total, worked on their shooting, passing, ball handling and defense through a...
Held emphasizes UNK in-state recruiting efforts: ‘I want Nebraska kids here’
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney football signed 25 newcomers as a part of its National Signing Day haul Wednesday, the first official recruiting class under coach Ryan Held. Thirteen of those joining the program are from Nebraska. “Yesterday was very stress-free for us,” Held told Local4 Thursday. “We...
Facts & fiction presentation on origins of hormones at next UNK Science Cafe
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Scientific Research Honor Society and Sigma Xi are hosting a presentation that will cover the facts and even some of the outrageous fiction surrounding the origins and earliest studies of endocrinology. The study of hormones as we know it came into being at the turn...
More space needed at the Hall County courthouse
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In the early 1900′s the Hall County courthouse opened it’s doors, now over a century later the county has grown. Along with that growth, a crime rate that four judges are forced to handle by themselves. “In Hall County currently as county court...
Hope Harbor in urgent need of food pantry items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hope Harbor is in urgent need of food pantry items, both in the Shelter for the residents and in the Service Center for the community members in need of the Community Assistance program. Hope Harbor’s mission is “Help and Hope for a life of self-sufficiency.”...
Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
Fonner Park names new horse racing announcer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a new voice that will be heard when the 2023 Thoroughbred racing season gets underway next week in Grand Island. Dustyn Stortzum, of Silver Creek, will be the new track announcer at Fonner Park. He replaces longtime announcer and Grand Island native Steve Anderson. He called races for 19 years at Fonner Park but passed away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.
Brodersen brings ‘big game feel’ to Ravenna
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - We’re still more than a month away from the State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln, but for teams who have played at Ravenna this season, they’re getting a little dose of the state tournament atmosphere before even loading up the bus for the capital city.
Lexington wins Adams Central Wrestling Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central hosted a 10-team wrestling invitational Friday. Several area athletes topped the podium in their respective weight classes, but Lexington won the team tournament with a combined 209.5 points. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Just how accurate is a groundhog in predicting the weather?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow for the third year in a row. We all know that nature has a way of telling us what the weather will be over the next 24 hours, but can we really trust a groundhog to predict the next 6 weeks? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, since 1887 when the first Phil made his prediction at Gobbler’s Run, the furry meteorologist has predicted more winter 106 times, early spring 20 times and 10 times no record due to none taken. In the past 10 years, shadow seeking rodent has gotten it right 4 times with a 2 year streak in 2013 and 2014, then again in 2016 and 4 years later in 2020. It should also be noted that Phil was more accurate when he didn’t see his shadow, which were 3 of the 4 he correctly predicted. So, in the last 10 years Phil has been right 40% of the time. Not bad, considering long range forecasting past 10 days is never really accurate. But maybe we could use a different animal to predict the last 6 weeks of winter. Say, maybe, a deer. A buddy of mine told me today that he sees more fat on deer in the fall when its going to be a cold winter. Who knows. Maybe he is on to something.
Husker volleyball coming to Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Husker Volleyball is coming back to central Nebraska for their spring game. Local4’s Mason Kern confirmed with Central City school officials on Saturday evening that the spring game will be held in the new Bison Activities Dome. Lincoln Arneal of Huskers Illustrated is reporting...
Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
Mormon Island State Recreation Area renovates pipes
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular recreation are is making some improvements before they see a crowd. Mormon Island State Recreation Area has a waste water improvement project underway. The $1.5 million projects aims to give the park more longevity by replacing its old pipes to avoid leaks. The project...
Grand Island teen gets prison for August shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police got lengthy prison sentences for convictions on five felony crimes. A judge Wednesday sentenced 18-year-old Favion Lara to 30-50 years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.. The judge also sentenced Lara...
Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
