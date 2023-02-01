HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow for the third year in a row. We all know that nature has a way of telling us what the weather will be over the next 24 hours, but can we really trust a groundhog to predict the next 6 weeks? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, since 1887 when the first Phil made his prediction at Gobbler’s Run, the furry meteorologist has predicted more winter 106 times, early spring 20 times and 10 times no record due to none taken. In the past 10 years, shadow seeking rodent has gotten it right 4 times with a 2 year streak in 2013 and 2014, then again in 2016 and 4 years later in 2020. It should also be noted that Phil was more accurate when he didn’t see his shadow, which were 3 of the 4 he correctly predicted. So, in the last 10 years Phil has been right 40% of the time. Not bad, considering long range forecasting past 10 days is never really accurate. But maybe we could use a different animal to predict the last 6 weeks of winter. Say, maybe, a deer. A buddy of mine told me today that he sees more fat on deer in the fall when its going to be a cold winter. Who knows. Maybe he is on to something.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO