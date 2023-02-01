Wednesday, Feb. 1: Road Closures in Plainfield

SUMMIT, NJ - A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle this morning while in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest and Woodland Avenues. Summit Police Department responded to the incident at 8:15 a.m. at Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School on 52 Woodland Avenue where they found the boy, who had suffered a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance. The student was transported to Overlook Medical Center by the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad for treatment. The driver, an 89-year-old Summit woman, was proceeding south at a low rate of speed on Woodland Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto Deforest Avenue and struck the victim who was crossing the street. The driver stated that sun glare was a contributing factor to the accident. The driver did not immediately pull over at the scene and, when she returned, was unable to locate the victim. She responded to Summit Police Department at 512 Springfield Avenue and reported the accident. She was issued a summons. The incident is under investigation by the Summit Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO