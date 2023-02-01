Wednesday, Feb. 1: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Wednesday, Feb. 1. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.
Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Leland Ave. from East Front St. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 4 PM
East 2nd St. at Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM
West Front St. at West End Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
George St. from Harvey Pl. to Hillcrest Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM
Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
1225 South End Pkwy. 8 AM — 4 PM
1217 Thornton Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM
1369 South Ave. 8 AM — 6 PM
518 South Ave. 9 AM — 1 PM
Note: Locations are subject to change.
