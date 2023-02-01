ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Road Closures in Plainfield

By Jennifer Popper
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Wednesday, Feb. 1. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Leland Ave. from East Front St. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 4 PM
East 2nd St. at Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM
West Front St. at West End Ave.  7 AM — 3 PM
George St. from Harvey Pl. to Hillcrest Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM
Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
1225 South End Pkwy. 8 AM — 4 PM
1217 Thornton Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM
1369 South Ave. 8 AM — 6 PM
518 South Ave. 9 AM — 1 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.

Road Closure in Rahway Due to Water Main Break

RAHWAY, NJ — Due to a water main break under the Route 1/9 overpass, the Rahway Police Department issued an advisory that East Hazelwood Avenue will be closed from Woodbridge Road to Frontage Road, near Capobianco Plaza. The roadway will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time, it is unknown when the roadway will reopen.   [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
High Winds Suspected in Fatal West Orange Crash

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The West Orange Fire Department along with West Orange Police units responded to a single vehicle crash on Kelly Drive shortly after 7:00 p.m. on February 3, 2023. The incident involved an elderly married West Orange couple who were traveling southbound on Kelly Drive near Baxter Lane. Their car was suddenly hit by a falling tree limb which penetrated the sunroof of the vehicle. It struck the male driver in the head rendering him unconscious and causing their car to veer off the roadway. They subsequently crashed into a second tree on the west side of the street. A utility pole was also downed as a result of the crash and PSE&G crews were dispatched to the scene.  Frigid temperatures were accompanied by strong wind gusts on Friday and are believed to be a contributing factor in the accident. Both patients were transported to UMDNJ where the male driver was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His wife suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the exact nature of her injuries was unclear.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A box truck parked in the lot sustained minor damage when it was struck by falling debris. Hawthorne firefighters conducted an interior and exterior inspection of the building, and also secured all loose roofing material that was left topside.   No injuries were reported in the incident.  The building was determined to be structurally sound and remained habitable.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of  a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Westfield Recap: Redevelopment Debate Dominates Discourse, Pool Fees, Harmon Shuts

WESTFIELD, NJ — A plan that sets guidelines for redevelopment of a vacant Lord & Taylor building and train station parking lots got the Town Council’s initial approval Tuesday night as residents debated the project. The council’s action followed a rally held Sunday, Jan. 29, by people opposed to the One Westfield Place project. About 125 people attended, expressing a range of concerns. Membership rates for the Westfield Memorial Pool are going up. We crunched the numbers. Read these stories and more at the links below. Westfield Council Moves on Lord & Taylor Redevelopment as Residents Debate Plans Protesters Rally in Westfield as Council Action on Redevelopment Nears Take TAPinto Westfield Poll: Do You Support One Westfield Place Redevelopment? Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to Westfield Westfield’s Chinese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year with Magic, Dance ‘Me & My Gal’: Registration for Popular Westfield Dance Starts Wednesday Allstate Westfield Athlete of the Week: Annie Ryan Girls Basketball: Westfield Wins Big Over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 61-42 Boys Track: Westfield Wins County Title
WESTFIELD, NJ
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hackensack Declares Code Blue

Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.   For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
HACKENSACK, NJ
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
First Flea Market of Year at Rahway's St. Thomas Church, Feb. 11

RAHWAY, NJ — The first flea market of 2023 at Rahway's St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church, located at 1407 St. Georges Ave, is taking place this Saturday, February 11. The flea market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some items available for purchase include homemade wreaths and centerpieces, handbags, scarves, baby items, books, jewelry, greeting cards, key chains, Lenox, toys, glassware, collectibles, and more. See the attached flyer for more information. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
Howell Man Dies After Crashing into Barnegat Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday

BARNEGAT – A Howell Township crashed into a concrete divider at the Barnegat toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday according to the New Jersey State Police. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision occurred at exit 68.9.  Police confirmed he died at the scene. The crash took place around 3:13 p.m. and it is unclear as to what caused the accident. There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries. 
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hackensack Fire Department Responds To Accident On Route 17 South

Hackensack, NJ - On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of Hackensack Fire Department’s Second Platoon Engine 2, Rescue 1, and Deputy  2 were called to 405 route 17S due to a motor vehicle accident.  When the units arrived they found four vehicles involved in the accident, with one person injured. Before the arrival of the Basic Life Support team from the Hackensack University Medical Center, who took over patient care, firefighters were able to administer first aid and check for injuries on the drivers of the vehicles. Firefighters responded to a small fluid leak by applying absorbent and stayed on the scene until the city tow trucks on duty retrieved the automobiles.   There is currently no update on the state of the injured person.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Child Pedestrian Struck in Summit Crosswalk; Driver Issued Summons

SUMMIT, NJ - A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle this morning while in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest and Woodland Avenues. Summit Police Department responded to the incident at 8:15 a.m. at Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School on 52 Woodland Avenue where they found the boy, who had suffered a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance. The student was transported to Overlook Medical Center by the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad for treatment.   The driver, an 89-year-old Summit woman, was proceeding south at a low rate of speed on Woodland Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto Deforest Avenue and struck the victim who was crossing the street. The driver stated that sun glare was a contributing factor to the accident. The driver did not immediately pull over at the scene and, when she returned, was unable to locate the victim. She responded to Summit Police Department at 512 Springfield Avenue and reported the accident. She was issued a summons.  The incident is under investigation by the Summit Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau.
SUMMIT, NJ
Coming This Week: Coverage of Nutley's Pinewood Derby Races

NUTLEY, NJ - Reluctantly crouched at the starting line, Engines pumping and thumping in time, The green light flashes, the flags go up, Churning and burning, they yearn for the cup ... Nutley's 2023 Pinewood Derby is now part of History.  Nutley hosted two Pinewood Derby events in recent weeks. One event was held at John H. Walker Middle School on Jan 27, the other at Vincent United Methodist Church on Feb. 4 This week, keep an eye on the TAPinto Nutley SPORTS section for coverage of both events.  
NUTLEY, NJ
Wardlaw+Hartridge Students Making an Impact in Plainfield

The Upper School’s Plainfield outreach programs are going strong and growing at The Wardlaw+Hartridge School in Edison. The afterschool programs at Barlow Elementary and Jefferson School run Mondays through Thursdays from 2:45-4 p.m. W+H students work with students in the after school programs on homework and skills support. Current participants include Sreeprada Arumilli of Edison, Sydney Racine of Piscataway, Siddharth Bharadwaj of Edison, Tim Oligino of Westfield, Raiya Patel of Edison, Briana Li, Saveena Boga, Natalie Chen and Arya Gaur of Edison, Joanna Jian of Piscataway, Jayla Presley-May of Plainfield and Noah Ronnen of Westfield.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
