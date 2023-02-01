Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Upsets Eastern, 64-63

VOORHEES, NJ -- The East Brunswick boys basketball team traveled to deep South Jersey and came away with an upset victory, 64-63, over Eastern Regional on Tuesday.

Mike Mikulka scored 21 points for the Bears (7-12), including five 3-pointers. East Brunswick had 11 3-pointers as a team.

Cam Vick and Matt Mikulka finished with 12 points apiece in the victory. Matt Mikulka dropped in four 3-pointers. Jake Sliwinski netted nine points for the Bears, who are 5-2 in their last seven games.



