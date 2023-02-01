Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Meth, weapons, cash seized in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – Drug seizures and two arrests are reported after a narcotics investigation led to a warrant-based search of an apartment in Bullhead City. Police detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) executed the search at about 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Aguilar case pending outcome of plea deal
KINGMAN – A young Lake Havasu City resident has been advised he could spend five times longer in prison if convicted at trial rather than entering a plea agreement for a Memorial Holiday weekend shooting incident. The disparate potential outcomes resulting from a plea deal or trial were explained during a Jan. 31 “Donald” hearing for defendant Andres Aguilar, 20.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith found guilty of second-degree murder
KINGMAN – A Lake Havasu City teenager faces mandatory prison following his trial conviction for manslaughter and a finding that the offense involved use or discharge of a firearm. The Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated for five hours in the week-long trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, before returning the guilty verdict Friday, Jan 27 at the Law and Justice Center in Kingman.
knau.org
Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Bullhead City RV park
Bullhead City police say a bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a man and officers at a recreational vehicle resort. Officials say in a statement that a man in a trailer at the Silver View RV Resort shot at officers Friday night, and they returned fire. It...
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring
MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Groundbreaking for new Kingman Animal Shelter is Monday
KINGMAN – There will be a special groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mohave County Animal Shelter this coming Monday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. at 3629 N Burbank in Kingman, site of the new shelter (close to Kingman Library.) The long-awaited shelter is due to be completed by Spring, 2024.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County in low transmission category for COVID
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Health Department (MCDPH) Nursing staff has been notified of 255 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at noon. There has also been a total of 45 deaths over the past 12 weeks. (Note that deaths are counted by the week of COVID-19 diagnosis, not date of death and monthly counts may increase as there is often a lag between when case patient is diagnosed, when a death occurs, and when it is reported.)
thestandardnewspaper.online
Classic Car Show Saturday in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY – An Auto Swap and Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5221 Hwy. 68 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New and used vintage auto parts will be available. Swap meet vendor spaces are available for $10. This event is hosted by Mid Fifty 5150 Auto Parts and Pharoahs Car Club Arizona. Email mail@midfifty.com if interested in vending.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting The Oatman Dollar Bill Bar, An Arizona Restaurant Loaded With Local History
Nestled in the Black Mountains of Mohave County, Arizona, sits one of the most unique restaurants in the Southwest. In the heart of Oatman Arizona, on the ground floor of the historic Oatman Hotel, you will find The Dollar Bill Bar, a saloon and restaurant like no other. It may be the most unique restaurant in Arizona.
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway
It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
Comments / 8