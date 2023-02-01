ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of 7 killed in Newton County hit-and-run crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family wants the driver who hit and killed a mother of seven in Newton County earlier this week brought to justice. The sheriff’s office says the driver never stopped and left the woman to die. "I want to know why this person did this...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father, son, injured in triple shooting at Buckhead apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex that sent a father, son, and another man to the hospital early Friday morning. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the 32Hundred Apartments on the 3200 block of Lenox Road Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Henry County police search for person who robbed Mexican restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a person accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the possible suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Assault suspect taken into custody after brief chase, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The end of a brief police chase clogged a portion of Interstate 20 westbound just west of Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a couple of the right lanes of I-20 near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive blocked by a numerous police vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

110-mph chase ends in drug arrest

Authorities say a local man led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 110 mph before being arrested for fleeing, reckless driving and drug charges. Austin Scott White, 20, of Newnan, was allegedly driving his white Dodge truck on Interstate 85 near Exit 49 when he was clocked at 99 mph in a 70 mph zone. When Coweta County sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop, White accelerated, according to the CCSO report.
NEWNAN, GA

