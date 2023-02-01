Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested for suspect 'contraband drop' at DeKalb County Jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was trying to take advantage of a broken window at the DeKalb County Jail to drop off items such illegal drugs, tobacco, cell phones, and other contraband to inmates. Michael Anthony Dixon was charged with crossing a guard line with weapons,...
fox5atlanta.com
Money, alcohol, and safe, stolen; Police believe the thief has done it before
KENNESAW, Ga. - Two businesses broken into in a matter of minutes with thousands of dollars stolen and police believe the thief may be connected to other crimes. Before dawn Thursday, someone smashed their way into Luciano's and Bar North off Jiles Road in Kennesaw. The owner of Bar North...
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
Man hospitalized, arrested after driving into Sandy Springs home, police say
Police are still working to determine if the man drove into the home intentionally or by accident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayetteville man is behind bars after authorities say he stole more than a million dollars in checks from multiple people in metro Atlanta. Thomas, who asked that we not use his full name, told Atlanta News First he regrets putting a check in...
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
coosavalleynews.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of 7 killed in Newton County hit-and-run crash
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family wants the driver who hit and killed a mother of seven in Newton County earlier this week brought to justice. The sheriff’s office says the driver never stopped and left the woman to die. "I want to know why this person did this...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Father, son, injured in triple shooting at Buckhead apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex that sent a father, son, and another man to the hospital early Friday morning. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the 32Hundred Apartments on the 3200 block of Lenox Road Friday.
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County police search for person who robbed Mexican restaurant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a person accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the possible suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
Someone is stealing entire mailboxes in Milton, leaving the mail behind but no one knows why
Police are working to find out who is stealing mailboxes in Milton.
fox5atlanta.com
Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
fox5atlanta.com
Assault suspect taken into custody after brief chase, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The end of a brief police chase clogged a portion of Interstate 20 westbound just west of Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a couple of the right lanes of I-20 near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive blocked by a numerous police vehicle.
Newnan Times-Herald
110-mph chase ends in drug arrest
Authorities say a local man led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 110 mph before being arrested for fleeing, reckless driving and drug charges. Austin Scott White, 20, of Newnan, was allegedly driving his white Dodge truck on Interstate 85 near Exit 49 when he was clocked at 99 mph in a 70 mph zone. When Coweta County sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop, White accelerated, according to the CCSO report.
Comments / 2