Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departments
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver
A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of O.C. doctor riding bike on PCH
A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and fatally stabbing an emergency room doctor who was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point earlier this week. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of PCH and Crown Valley Parkway. Vanroy Smith, of Long Beach, allegedly […]
Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home
Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage.
Spirit of California boy mauled by mountain lion remains high, family says
If there were a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be 5-year-old Jack Trexler.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday.
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist -- a Laguna Beach doctor -- with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Los Angeles facility
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles on Saturday. Carlos Montes, 30, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Agents were alerted after receiving notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device. Staff […]
wbrc.com
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Calif. (KCAL) - A driver was arrested and accused of slamming his car into a bicyclist, then getting out and stabbing the rider to death. In the aftermath of the attack, a black mountain bike with a crushed back tire was left on its side in the middle intersection, and a white Lexus was stopped nearby, the windshield caved in.
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
KTLA.com
1 arrested after Highland Park crime spree
Police appear to have arrested a man after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate everything began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short...
Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call
Cops delighted in the irony of Hugo Soto-Martinez phoning for backup to protect his stricken Lexus. But wait…doesn’t the freshman socialist drive a Prius? The post Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old
REDWOOD CITY -- A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
Woman hospitalized after driving off steep embankment in Beverly Crest
A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in Beverly Crest on Saturday. The victim is a 35-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Her identity has not been released. Rescue crews responded to the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive a little before 5 p.m. When they arrived, […]
KNX Hero detained smash-n-grab suspects in Torrance
On Dec. 20, 2022, Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso was working with a recruit in his Torrance office when he heard the sound of shattering glass. He had a feeling he knew exactly where it came from - a nearby jewelry store.
911 calls released from Monterey Park mass shooting: ‘Send police here right away!’
Chilling 911 calls released Thursday captured the terror as a gunman walked into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, and opened fire on a crowd celebrating the Lunar New Year, killing 11 people and wounding nine.
KTLA.com
Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
