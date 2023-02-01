ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

CBS Sacramento

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home

Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage. 
ALTADENA, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Los Angeles facility

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles on Saturday. Carlos Montes, 30, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Agents were alerted after receiving notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device. Staff […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
wbrc.com

Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death

DANA POINT, Calif. (KCAL) - A driver was arrested and accused of slamming his car into a bicyclist, then getting out and stabbing the rider to death. In the aftermath of the attack, a black mountain bike with a crushed back tire was left on its side in the middle intersection, and a white Lexus was stopped nearby, the windshield caved in.
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA.com

1 arrested after Highland Park crime spree

Police appear to have arrested a man after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate everything began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old

REDWOOD CITY --  A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman hospitalized after driving off steep embankment in Beverly Crest

A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in Beverly Crest on Saturday. The victim is a 35-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Her identity has not been released. Rescue crews responded to the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive a little before 5 p.m. When they arrived, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
MORENO VALLEY, CA

