Personally, Bugatti has the most distinctly beautiful product DNA. I remember seeing the Veyron for the first time and falling instantly in love… a feeling that’s somehow sustained across a whole variety of models even up to the Mistral which debuted just last year. There’s something absolutely captivating about its design, its proportions, and its eclectic use of curves and edgy lines. However, Bugatti’s never really gone beyond the hypercar realm… which makes me wonder, what if the French automotive company made more than just hypercars? Would that DNA work well across different automotive categories? An account that goes by the name FLYBYARTIST shared these stellar AI-generated images of what Bugatti automobiles would look like in different avatars, and to be absolutely honest, it absolutely confirms my hunch. There’s something truly spectacular about the car’s visual language, and even translating it to an ATV, RV, or van doesn’t diminish its appeal. If anything, I’ll say I like it even more!

1 DAY AGO