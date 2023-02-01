Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Butchertown homicide victim identified as 26-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Wave 3
Police investigating deadly shooting at JBS parking lot in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. LMPD Officer Matt Sanders confirmed calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 61-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in van off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
Wave 3
Heavy police presence in apartment complex near Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity is occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
Wave 3
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
Wave 3
Louisville man indicted on murder charge for wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for a murder charge in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash back in December. Profirio Cruz Hernandez was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
Wave 3
Police: Juvenile hospitalized following shooting in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Shively neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue, just off of Dixie Hwy, according to Shively PD Major Patrick Allen. Officials arrived on scene and...
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police’s Missings Persons Unit is searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen Thursday morning. Charles (Charlie) Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle around 8:30 a.m., according to LMPD. Police said Allen has dementia and...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to ISP, detectives with the Indiana State Police - Versailles Post are investigating an officer involved shooting. ISP said the shooting occurred at a rural Jennings County address Friday afternoon. According to a release, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the 4000...
Wave 3
House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening. The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it...
Separate shooting incidents in south Louisville leave 2 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating separate shooting incidents leaving two people injured Monday night. They said the first incident was reported in Taylor-Berry around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. About four miles away in...
Comments / 1