Wave 3

Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in apartment complex near Conway Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity is occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Juvenile hospitalized following shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Shively neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue, just off of Dixie Hwy, according to Shively PD Major Patrick Allen. Officials arrived on scene and...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to ISP, detectives with the Indiana State Police - Versailles Post are investigating an officer involved shooting. ISP said the shooting occurred at a rural Jennings County address Friday afternoon. According to a release, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the 4000...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening. The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it...
LOUISVILLE, KY

